STANFORD, Calif. — Predictably, the Huskies were out of sync offensively in the first of many games without point guard Quade Green, who has been ruled academically ineligible by the school and will miss the remainder of the regular season and Pac-12 Tournament.

Whether or not Green rejoins them in the NCAA tournament (if they are chosen) is a question for another day.

For the foreseeable future, Washington must adapt without their floor general and if Thursday’s 61-55 defeat at Stanford is any indication, then the Huskies will have difficulties overcoming the absence of their floor general.

Washington squandered a 12-point lead in the second half and was outscored 26-8 in the final nine minutes.

Jaden McDaniels (18 points and 14 rebounds) and Nahziah Carter (15 points) tried to keep Washington afloat, but the Huskies were severely short-handed due to an off night from Isaiah Stewart, who was saddled with foul trouble and held to a career-low four points.

The Huskies led 47-35 before a scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes coupled with a 7-0 run by Stanford. UW’s lead was shaved to 47-42 with 8:44 left.

Advertising

McDaniels and Carter combined for five points to push Washington ahead 54-47.

However, the Huskies (11-5, 1-2 Pac-12) scored just one point the rest of the way.

Stanford junior guard Daejon Davis, the former Garfield High standout and UW signee, sank an off-balance three-pointer as the shot clock expired to tie the score 55-55 with 2:41 left.

Soon after, freshman guard Tyrell Terry put the Cardinal up for good with another three-pointer that gave Stanford a 58-55 lead.

The Cardinal (13-2, 2-0) finished with a 9-0 run.

At the other end, Washington wilted offensively while converting just 1 of its final 7 field goals.

Internally, the Huskies had been dealing with Green’s academic troubles for weeks, but Thursday’s announcement tempered any momentum from last Sunday’s 72-40 win over USC.

Advertising

Even at full strength, Washington would have been hard-pressed to run away from a team like Stanford, which entered the game with the Pac-12’s top scoring defense, allowing 58.3 points per game.

Without Green, the Huskies finished with more turnovers (13) than field goals (11) while tallying just two assists in a first half that was an offensive grind for both teams. Washington took a 28-20 lead into the break largely because its big front line enjoyed a 30-13 rebounding disparity.

Stanford had difficulty solving UW’s complex 2-3 zone until the second half when the Cardinal outscored UW 41-27.