The Washington women’s basketball team dropped its eighth straight game — an 84-50 defeat against No. 5 UCLA on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was the third fewest points this the season for the Huskies, which had more turnovers (22) than field goals (21).

Haley Van Dyke scored 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting from the field, but the Bruins bottled up the rest of the UW players.

The first five minutes served as a barometer for Washington, which was 0-for-5 shooting from the field while UCLA went up 6-0. The Bruins extended their lead to 17-6 with 1:55 remaining in the first quarter the rout was on.

The Huskies converted just 4 of 18 field goals in the first quarter and 4 of 12 in the second while tallying just eight points in each period, which resulted in a 37-16 deficit at halftime.

Washington, which was 0 for 11 on three-pointers in the first half, got going offensively after the break and tallied 21 points in the third quarter.

The Huskies could never slow down UCLA’s leading scorer Charima Osborne and preseason All-American forward Michaela Onyenwere while the Bruins put up 22 points in the third and maintained a lead of at least 21 points for the rest of the game.

Osborne converted 6 of 11 shots, including five three-pointers for a game-high 21 points. Onyenwere finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Emily Bessoir had 14 points.

Washington plays at Arizona State on Friday.