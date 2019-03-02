Pac-12 champion Washington heads into Sunday's game at Stanford on the heels of a disappointing 76-73 defeat at California. The Huskies have not lost consecutive games this season.

No. 25 Washington at Stanford

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday, Maples Pavilion

TV/Radio: ESPN2/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (22-6, 13-2): Stanford (8-8, 1-3).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 11.3 …. 2.9 … 2.8

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.7 … 5.2 … 3.5

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.3 …. 2.9 … 1.8

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 13.9 … 6.7 … 0.9

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 3.0 …. 3.1 … 1.0

Stanford

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Daejon Davis … 6-3 … So. … 11.8 … 3.0 … 4.6

G Bryce Wills … 6-6 … Fr. … 6.2 … 3.5 … 2.0

F Oscar Da Silva … 6-9 … So. … 9.6 …. 5.8 … 1.8

F KZ Okpala … 6-9 … So. … 17.4 … 5.8 … 2.1

C Josh Sharma … 7-0 … Sr. … 9.7 …. 6.5 … 0.3

Scouting report: Washington, which lost 76-73 at California on Thursday, plays its final regular-season road game and concludes its five-day Bay Area trip. … Despite the defeat to the Golden Bears, the Huskies clinched the Pac-12 title. It’s their third outright title and the fifth conference championship since 1953. … UW is 6-2 in Pac-12 road games. … In Thursday’s game at Cal, David Crisp scored a career-high 32 points, including five three-pointers. … Washington ranks first in the Pac-12 allowing just 64.0 points per game. Stanford is sixth in the league surrendering 72.2 points. … Stanford is riding a four-game home winning streak that includes a 98-50 win over Washington State on Thursday. … Daejon Davis, a former UW Husky commit and Garfield High star, injured his foot midway in the first half against WSU and played just nine minutes. His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain. … In their past two home games, the Cardinal is averaging 101 points. … Stanford was projected to be a Pac-12 title contender before three-year starter Reid Travis, a preseason league MVP candidate, transferred to Kentucky. … Stanford sophomore KZ Okpala is the top NBA prospect in the Pac-12 who is projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s draft. He’s fourth in the league in scoring (17.4 points). … Eleven of Stanford’s 15 players on the roster are underclassmen. … Only senior Josh Sharma and juniors Marcus Sheffield, Trevor Stanback and Rodney Herenton have more than two years of playing experience. … Through 28 games, first and second-year players have accounted for 80 percent of Stanford’s scoring.

Key matchup: Okpala is the type of versatile forward that can give UW’s 2-3 zone defense fits. He’s athletic, a decent shooter and capable of creating shots for others. In their last meeting, Okpala finished with 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting, five rebounds and two assists. The Huskies will also need to keep close tabs on freshman reserve guard Cormac Ryan, who didn’t play in their last matchup. He’s a formidable three-point threat and averages eight attempts behind the arc in the past four games. Cormac made 11 three-pointers in a pair of games against UCLA and hit 4 three-pointers on Thursday against WSU.

Coach: Jerod Haase is 48-46 in his third year with the Cardinal. He has an 25-27 record in Pac-12 games. Haase posted an 80-53 record during a four-year stint (2012-16) at UAB. His overall coaching record is 121-94. … As a player, Haase started 23 games in 1992-93 as a freshman at California, teaming with Jason Kidd in the backcourt. Haase transferred to Kansas where he started 99 of 101 games in three years. The Jayhawks posted an 89-13 record with Haase, who averaged 12.5 points.

The series: Washington trails 77-72 in a series that began in 1916. … Stanford swept UW in a pair of games last season and the Cardinal is 7-4 in the past 11 meetings.

Last meeting: Nowell scored 22 points to lead Washington to an 80-64 win on Jan. 17 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Down 8-7 early, the Huskies used an 18-4 run in which six players scored to go up 25-12 with 7:36 remaining in the first half and never looked back. UW led 37-24 at halftime and outscored Stanford 43-40 in the second half. The Huskies held the Cardinal to 3 of 15 on three-pointers and forced 18 turnovers that led to 24 points. UW received 32 points from the bench, including 13 from Nahziah Carter and 11 from Dominic Green who also had three 3-pointers.