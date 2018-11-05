Western Kentucky shorthanded and missing two starters, but the Hilltoppers are led by 6-11 freshman center Charles Bassey who is considered a 2019 NBA draft lottery pick.

No. 25 UW men vs. Western Kentucky

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: ESPNU

Records: UW (0-0): Western Kentucky (0-0)

Starting lineups:

Western Kentucky

Player Ht. PPG*

G Taveion Hollingsworth 6-2 13.3

G Jared Savage 6-5 —

G Josh Anderson 6-6 7.4

F Marek Nelson 6-7 2.6

C Charles Bassey 6-11 —

UW

Player Ht. PPG*

G David Crisp 6-0 11.6

G Jaylen Nowell 6-4 16.0

G Matisse Thybulle 6-5 11.2

F Noah Dickerson 6-8 15.5

F Sam Timmins 6-11 4.3

*2017-18 season

Scouting report: No. 25 Washington hammered No. 7 Nevada 91-73 in its first exhibition two weeks ago before squeaking past Division II Seattle Pacific 70-61 on Saturday. … Jaylen Nowell scored a team-high 26 and 23 points respectively in the preseason games while David Crisp tallied 20 points in both contests. … Matisse Thybulle collected eight steals in UW’s last outing. … All-Pac-12 forward Noah Dickerson, who sat out the first exhibition due to a minor knee injury, was held to just eight points in 14 minutes against SPU. … Western Kentucky is missing several key players including senior point guard Lamonte Bearden, who will reportedly be out the first month of the season due to academic reasons. Also, senior forward Desean Murray reportedly did not make the trip to Seattle and has been suspended following arrest for a marijuana possession. … The Hilltoppers are led by 6-11 freshman center Charles Bassey who is considered a top-10 pick in next year’s NBA draft. … Star sophomore Taveion Hollingsworth and guard Josh Anderson were suspended from an exhibition game, but are expected to play in the season opener. … The Hilltoppers were 2-0 in exhibitions following blowout wins against Division II opponents. … Western Kentucky was picked to win the C-USA in a preseason poll of league coaches. The Hilltopppers return two starters from last season’s team that finished 27-11 with a 69-64 loss to Utah in the NIT semifinals. WKU was ranked No. 32 in the final RPI. … In their only meeting, UW beat Western Kentucky 86-47 on Nov. 25, 2016.