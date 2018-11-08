UW Huskies go on the road for the first time to face Auburn, a tough SEC opponent that scored over 100 points in a season-opening blowout win.

No. 25 Washington at No. 11 Auburn

Time: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Auburn Arena.

TV/Radio: SEC Network/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (1-0): Auburn (1-0).

Projected starting lineups:

Auburn

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jared Harper 5-11 .. Jr. … 20.0 …. 5.0 …… 13.0

G Bryce Brown 6-3 … Sr. … 12.0 …. 3.0 …… 1.0

F Samir Doughty 6-4 … Jr. … 14.0 …. 1.0 ….… 1.0

F Anfernee McLemore 6-7 … Jr. … 11.0 … 8.0 ……… 1.0

F Chuma Okeke 6-8 … So. … 20.0 …. 9.0 …… 5.0

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp 6-0 … Sr. … 13.0 …. 3.0 ……. 7.0

G Jaylen Nowell 6-4 … So. … 17.0 … 3.0 …… 3.0

G Matisse Thybulle 6-5 … Jr. … 9.0 …. 6.0 …… 0.0

F Noah Dickerson 6-8 … Sr. … 18.0…. 6.0 …… 0.0

F Sam Timmins 6-11 .. Sr. … 4.0 …. 6.0 …… 0.0

Scouting report: No. 25 Washington trailed by nine points at halftime in Tuesday’s opener before running away from Western Kentucky for a 73-55 win. … The Huskies outscored the Hilltoppers 46-19 in the second half. … In his fifth season, coach Bruce Pearl has elevated Auburn into a legitimate SEC title contender that’s on par with Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee. … The Tigers are coming off a big year when they tied for the regular-season conference crown, received a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and finished 26-8 last season. …Following a disappointing loss in the second round, Auburn lost three prominent players who transferred to D-I schools, which severely depleted its depth and could result in a slight decline for a program that’s been trending up. … Auburn’s Danjel Purifoy, a 6-7 junior forward, is ineligible to play in the first nine games due to recruiting violations. … Playing with just eight scholarship players, the Tigers easily defeated South Alabama 101-58 in Tuesday’s season opener in which six players scored in double figures. … Center Austin Wiley, a 6-11 junior who has been sidelined for much of the preseason and missed the season opener with a left foot sprain, has been upgraded to questionable and could play Friday. The former 5-sptar prospect sat out the 2017-18 season due to an FBI investigation involving former assistant Chuck Person. … Wiley averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2016-17, the last time he played for the Tigers. … The key matchup Friday will be UW’s 2-3 zone that held Western Kentucky to 0-for-3 shooting on three-pointers in the second half against Auburn’s shooters who went 18 for 38 on 3-pointers against South Alabama. … This is the first ever meeting between Washington and Auburn.

[Last year, the Huskies upset Kansas. This year, can No. 25 UW upset No. 11 Auburn?]