After a disappointing defeat at Cal, the Huskies came one basket away from being swept on their final road trip of the season. But UW hung on to improve to 23-6 and 14-2 in the Pac-12.

STANFORD, Calif. – The 25th-ranked Huskies bounced back from a disappointing defeat in their last outing and claimed a 62-61 victory at Stanford on Sunday afternoon.

Foul trouble limited Jaylen Nowell’s minutes, but the Washington guard finished with 13 points and put the Huskies ahead for good with a mid-range jumper along the baseline at the 1:26 mark.

At the other end, Matisse Thybulle collected his third steal before Nowell padded UW’s lead with another jumper.

However, Stanford didn’t go away quietly.

The Cardinal pulled within a point following Oscar da Silva’s putback with 15 seconds left.

Nowell had a chance to put the Huskies up three, but he missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 free throw situation that allowed Stanford one last chance for the win with just 10 seconds on the clock.

KZ Okpala streaked down court and rushed a three-pointer that bounced off the rim.

Noah Dickerson finished with 12 points for Washington, which clinched the conference championship last week, improved to 23-6 and 14-2 in Pac-12 play.

Josh Sharma led Stanford (15-14, 8-9) with 16 points, da Silva had 15 and Cormac Ryan 13.

The Cardinal were without standout guard Daejon Davis who sprained his right ankle last week.

Foul trouble depleted their depth and forced Nowell, Dickerson and Nahziah Carter to play most of the second half with four fouls.

Washington trailed 10-5 early and used an 11-1 run to go ahead 16-11.

The lead seesawed a few times before the Huskies capped the first half with a 7-0 run to take a 29-23 lead into the break.