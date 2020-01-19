For the second consecutive day, a University of Washington basketball team couldn’t protect a double-digit lead at home against a ranked team.

Saturday, it was the men’s team, which had 16-point lead in a 64-61 overtime loss to No. 8 Oregon.

Sunday, it was the women’s team, which led No. 21 Arizona by 19 points before losing 66-58.

Aari McDonald scored 25 points with nine rebounds for Arizona (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12), which took a three-point lead into the final quarter and stretched it to 10 after a 7-0 run that McDonald capped with two free throws.

The Wildcats never led in the first half when the Huskies’ Amber Melgoza scored 18 of her 24 points with Washington leading 27-89 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime. But Arizona moved in front 49-46 with McDonald and Cate Reese scoring six points each in the third quarter.

Besides McDonald’s 55th consecutive game scoring in double figures, Sam Thomas added 12 points and Reese and Helena Pueyo 10 each.

The teams combined to make only 5 of 33 from the arc but the Wildcats made 22 of 29 free throws to 7 of 10 for Washington (10-7, 2-4), which lost its fourth straight.

Melgoza was 9 of 15 from the field to go with six rebounds. Haley Van Dyke added 11 points and nine rebounds for Washington.

Washington is on the road next weekend, playing UCLA on Friday and USC on Sunday.