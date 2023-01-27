TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half and No. 19 Arizona rallied to beat Washington 61-54 on Friday night.

Reese sank 6 of 13 shots from the floor, grabbed six rebounds and added two blocks and two steals for the Wildcats (16-4, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference). Jade Loville added 13 points and Madison Conner hit all six of her free throws and scored 11 off the bench. Esmery Martinez pitched in with eight points and 12 rebounds before fouling out.

Haley Van Dyke topped the Huskies (10-9, 2-7) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lauren Schwartz added 13 points and Hannah Stines came off the bench to contribute 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Arizona jumped out to an 11-4 lead before going scoreless over the final 3:22 of the first quarter. Schwartz had a rebound basket to get Washington within two before the Huskies went scoreless over the final 2:53.

Schwartz scored back-to-back baskets and Van Dyke added a 3-pointer in a 9-0 run to give the Huskies an 18-13 lead with 5:14 left in the second quarter. Stines scored the final five points for Washington and the Huskies took a 23-19 lead into halftime.

Shaina Pellington opened the third quarter with a layup and Loville buried a 3-pointer to give Arizona a 24-23 lead. The Wildcats stayed in front until Van Dyke’s three-point play knotted the score at 32 with 3:06 left. Schwartz scored the final two baskets of the quarter and the Huskies took a 36-35 lead into the final quarter.

Advertising

Van Dyke scored to give Washington a three-point lead, but Reese tallied seven straight points in a 13-0 run capped by Martinez’s 3-pointer and the Wildcats grabbed a 48-38 lead with 5:22 left to play. The Huskies got no closer than six from there.

Arizona beat the Huskies for a seventh straight time but trail 43-27 in the series.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats host Washington State on Sunday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to play Arizona State on Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25