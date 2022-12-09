SPOKANE – The Washington men’s basketball team believed they were closing the gap on No. 18 Gonzaga considering the scoring margin in their past two matchups – both Bulldog wins – was an average of 4½ points and the games were decided in the final minutes.

On Friday night, the cross-state bully rudely reminded the Huskies they still have a long way to go before their so-called rivalry becomes competitive.

Aside from a nice start and a few inspiring moments early in the second half, Washington’s 77-60 nonconference defeat to their arch-nemesis proved that the chasm between UW and GU is as wide as the 230 miles separating Seattle and Spokane.

“Not just us, but if you look for the rest of the country, they’ve been up here and everybody else has been down here,” said coach Mike Hopkins who partly attributed the 17-point setback to injuries that have depleted UW’s depth. “They’ve created that. That’s why they’re one of the best teams in the country. That’s what you’re trying to be.”

To be sure, injuries played a role in Washington’s latest loss, but there’s no telling if Noah Williams (leg) or Franck Kepnang (knee) could have helped the Huskies contain Drew Timme once he got going.

Simply put, Washington had no answer for the 6-foot-10 forward and All-American candidate who finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Timme also drew nine fouls and sank six of 11 free throws for Gonzaga , which was 14 of 21 at the line. Meanwhile, UW was seven of nine on foul shots.

“Drew Timme is as good as there is when he gets the ball in the paint,” Hopkins said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of keeping it out. … We got to execute better.”

The Bulldogs extended several streaks in front of a soldout crowd of 6,000 at McCarthey Athletic Center in the 49th meeting of a series that began in 1910.

They beat the Huskies for the seventh straight time and have won 14 of the past 15 games in the in-state rivalry since 1998.

Gonzaga also ran its string of home victories to 70, which is one shy of the modern-day record of 71 held by Arizona.

Unlike their last visit here in 2018, which resulted in an 81-79 loss, the Huskies couldn’t keep it close and trailed for more than 30 minutes.

Still, the first 10 minutes belonged to Washington, which led 12-7 while holding Gonzaga to 1 for 10 shooting from the field, including 1 of 6 on three-pointers.

Slowly and surely, the Bulldogs began to exert their will and hammer the Huskies inside with the lethal combination of Timme and forward Anton Watson.

The beginning of the end for UW occurred when backup forward Jackson Grant collected his second foul and left the game with the Huskies trailing 14-12 with 8:27 in the first half.

Washington was severely shorthand on the front line considering center Braxton Meah was already on the bench with two fouls, which forced Keion Brooks Jr. to play the post in a four-guard lineup.

Soon after, Brooks exited after collecting his third foul and Gonzaga outscored Washington 22-14 for the remainder of the first half, including a 10-2 run to take a 36-26 lead into halftime.

“We know that’s what they do,” Hopkins said. “They’re a great offensive team and they go through big scoring spurts. We talked a lot about poise. I felt like when we had a lead, we turned it over a little bit too much. We were too careless with the ball. When you’re on the road you can’t do that. I thought we didn’t finish strong around the basket. … Our ball movement kind of stuck a little bit too much.”

Washington trimmed its deficit to 42-35 when Meah flushed an alley-oop dunk with 15:13 left.

Gonzaga answered with a 15-4 run to regain control of the game and go up 57-39 at the 9:56 mark. UW never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Brooks had a team-high 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting and five rebounds while PJ Fuller II had 13 points and six rebounds Cole Bajema added 12 points and six rebounds.

Julian Strawther finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Gonzaga, which improved to 7-3.

“It was a great win for us,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I thought once we settled down we were able to get some shots on our terms. All night we did a really good job of defending. I thought that was a big key to the game.”

Washington (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts Cal Poly on Tuesday and Idaho State on Dec. 17 before wrapping up its nonconference schedule against No. 11 Auburn on Dec. 21.

“We just got to keep getting better,” Hopkins said. “When you play in the preseason, it’s to see what you’re going to be in conference. We’re going to have opportunities against Auburn and Arizona and UCLA. When you play on the road they’re difficult to play on the road. Hopefully, this experience helps us win those games.”

