LOS ANGELES — Down two starters, No. 13 UCLA appeared vulnerable for an upset while the Washington men’s basketball team was seemingly poised for its biggest win of the season.

The Huskies pounced on the Bruins early and held them without a field goal for the first five minutes.

That’s about as good as it got for UW.

Washington struggled offensively and UCLA used the three-ball to hand the Huskies their third straight loss and a 76-50 defeat on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting from the field while Jamal Bey 12 points and 10 rebounds and PJ Fuller 10 points for UW, which fell to 13-12 and dropped to sixth in the Pac-12 at 8-7 with five regular-season games remaining.

The latest loss ends a three-game stretch against ranked opponents for Washington, which lost 79-69 to No. 17 on Thursday and were hammered 92-68 against then-No. 4 Arizona on Feb. 12.

Considering the Bruins’ injury situation, the Huskies had hopes of capturing their first win at Pauley Pavilion since 2016.

The short-handed Bruins were without guard Johnny Juzang (sore hip) and forward Cody Riley (undisclosed reasons) while the Huskies didn’t have point guard Daejon Davis (right shoulder injury) who missed his fourth straight game.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins tweaked the lineup and gave junior forward Langston Wilson his first UW start in place of Fuller who has struggled offensively in the past two games.

Either UW’s lineup tweak or UCLA’s absences were responsible for the Huskies racing out to a 6-0 lead while the Bruins didn’t get its first bucket until the 14:48 mark.

But once the Bruins started scoring, they didn’t stop.

UCLA drained 10 of 22 three-pointers while Washington was 3 for 17 from long range.

The perimeter scoring disparity told part of the story in a game in which the Huskies were throttled in a variety of ways. UCLA had more rebounds (37-32), assists (18-5), field goal attempts (63-52) and fewer turnovers (7-14) while leading for more than 32 minutes.

Washington trailed 20-17 when UCLA used a 17-8 run to take a 37-25 lead into halftime.

The Huskies started the second half with guard Cole Bajema in the lineup for Emmitt Matthews Jr. who remained in the locker room due to an undisclosed injury.

Any chance of a Washington comeback quickly dissipated when UCLA began the second half with a 26-3 run to go up 63-28.

The only bright spot at the end for the Huskies was their 7-0 spurt that cut their deficit to 63-35 and forced Bruins coach Mike Cronin to call a timeout.

UCLA answered with nine straight points and the rout was on again.

Jaylen Clark finished with 25 points and David Singleton had 22 for UCLA, which improved to 19-5 and 11-4.

Washington plays at Washington State on Wednesday and the in-state rivals meet again Saturday in Seattle.