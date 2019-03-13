No. 1 Washington vs. No. 8 USC

Time: 12 p.m. Thursday, T-Mobile Arena

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (24-7): USC (16-16).

Projected starting lineups:

USC

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jonah Mathews … 6-3 … Jr. … 12.5 … 3.0 … 2.2

G Elijah Weaver … 6-5 … Fr. … 5.2 … 1.7 … 2.5

G Shaqquan Aaron … 6-7 … Sr. … 8.3 … 4.5 … 2.4

F Bennie Boatwright … 6-10 .. Sr. … 18.1 … 6.4 … 2.3

F Nick Rakocevic … 6-11 .. Jr. … 14.9 … 9.3 … 1.4

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 12.6 …. 2.3 … 2.6

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.3 … 5.4 … 3.1

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.5 …. 3.1 … 2.2

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 12.9 … 7.2 … 0.9

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.6 …. 2.4 … 0.9

Scouting report: The Huskies are the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2012 when they lost 86-84 in the quarterfinals to Oregon State. … Washington dropped its regular-season finale 55-47 on Saturday to Oregon and is 2-2 in its past four games. … Jaylen Nowell won the Pac-12 Player of the Year award while Matisse Thybulle received the conference’s defensive player of the year and Mike Hopkins claimed coach of the year honors for a second straight year. … Thybulle was chosen the Associated Press Pac-12 player of the year. … Thybulle and Nowell were picked to the first team in the Pac-12 by the conference coaches and AP panel. … Thybulle, who leads the nation with 3.5 steals per game, needs one takeaway to break the Pac-12 single-season record of 110 set by California’s Jason Kidd in 1992-93. Thybulle has 315 steals all time and is seven shy of eclipsing the Pac-12 career steals record of 321 held by Oregon State’s Gary Payton (1986-90). … With 175 career blocks, Thybulle is 12 away from breaking UW’s all-time record of 186 set by Christian Welp (1984-87). … Washington is ranked second nationally in blocks per game (5.9) and 10th in steals per game (8.9), joining Duke as the only two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally in both categories. … In the past two games, Noah Dickerson is averaging 18 points and 16.5 rebounds. … No. 8 USC beat No. 9 Arizona 78-65 on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. … The Trojans were 6-3 in the first nine Pac-12 games and 2-7 in the last nine, including four straight losses before the postseason. … Freshman guard Kevin Porter Jr., a former Rainier Beach High star, began the season as a projected top-10 NBA draft pick. He’s started just one game since Nov. 20 after an injury and a disciplinary suspension. Despite averaging just 9.2 points, Porter is still considered a first-round draft pick.

Key matchup: Senior forward Bennie Boatwright is a dangerous shooter who capable of getting hot from outside. Last month, he hit 10 of 13 three-pointers en route to 36 points against California.

Coach: In his sixth year with at USC, Andy Enfield has a 109-92 with the Trojans. He spent the previous two years (2011-13) at Florida Gulf Coast where he compiled a 41-28 record. During his eight-year coaching career, Enfield is 146-112 (.568).

The series: USC leads 74-73 in a series that began in 1925. … UW is 5-6 in the past 10 matchups.

Last meeting: Dickerson finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Washington to a 75-62 victory on Jan. 30 at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies never trailed led 36-25 at halftime. After USC closed to 38-35, UW put the game away with a 10-2 run to go up 48-37 with 13:47 left. The Trojans converted 5 of 16 three-pointers and UW dominated the rebounding battle 40-28. David Crisp, who had 14 points and Nowell, 12, each hit two of Washington’s seven three-pointers on 21 attempts. Boatwright led USC with 24 points and Nick Rakocevic added16 points and 10 rebounds.

Enfield on Washington: “They’re an excellent basketball team. They have a lot of veterans. I think they have six seniors and they have the player of the year in Jaylen Nowell. They’re obviously talented. But we’re a pretty darn good 3-point shooting team. I think we were first or second, also led the league in assists and the least amount of turnovers. If we play to our strengths tomorrow, we shold make it a game. We have to defend them. They’re extremely athletic and they have players that can hurt you. They had a terrific regular season and we’re looking forward to having a great basketball game tomorrow.”