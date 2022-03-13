Not surprisingly, the NIT Selection Committee passed on the Washington men’s basketball team Sunday after reviewing the Huskies’ spotty regular-season resume, 17-15 overall record and unimpressive No. 110 NET ranking.

So where does UW go from here now that the season is over?

We explore what’s ahead for the Huskies with three take-aways that must be addressed during the offseason.

What are the expectations?

Not so long ago, Washington made six trips to the NCAA tournament during an eight-year span (2004-11) that many UW fans consider the heydays of Husky hoops.

Over the next 11 years, UW has just one Big Dance appearance.

Of course, that’s not all on coach Mike Hopkins, but he bears some responsibility.

UW athletic director Jen Cohen hired Hopkins in 2017 to replace former coach Lorenzo Romar in large part due to an NCAA tournament drought during his final six years and a belief the program had hit a level of mediocrity. The Huskies posted a 79-83 record in Romar’s last five seasons, including 9-22 in his final year.

In five years at the helm of the Huskies, Hopkins is 85-75 and has produced just one trip to the NCAAs when Washington advanced to the second round in 2019.

“The goal here is championships,” Hopkins said during one of his first interviews after taking the UW job. “Every year, we should be competing for conference championships, the NCAA tournament and national championships. That’s the goal.”

It’s what every new coach says on Day 1.

But in the past five years, the Huskies have made just one top-four finish in the Pac-12.

Who stays, who goes?

When it comes to constructing a roster, the transfer portal is just as essential and arguably more difficult to navigate than recruiting high-school prospects.

There were 1,729 Division I transfers in 2021, which was 700 more than the previous year and represented a four-year rise in players switching schools.

Already 291 players have reportedly announced their decision to transfer.

Last year, Washington lost players — six via the transfer portal — and brought in seven newcomers, including six transfers.

Terrell Brown Jr. and Daejon Davis, both graduate transfers, have expired their eligibility, but everyone else could return or leave.

Should come back: Emmitt Matthews Jr., PJ Fuller, Cole Bajema and Langston Wilson. Synopsis: Matthews, Fuller and Bajema, who began their collegiate careers at West Virginia, TCU and Michigan, respectively, returned home and had career highs and breakout seasons at UW. Seemingly, the quartet will comprise the foundation of next season’s team.

Decision time: Jamal Bey, Nate Roberts and Jackson Grant. Synopsis: Bey and Roberts are on track to graduate this summer, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they finished their careers closer to home much like Brown and Davis. Jackson, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American, might also seek a new destination after averaging just 1.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 6.5 minutes this season.

Tossup: Riley Sorn, Samuel Ariyibi and Dominiq Penn. Synopsis: Sorn, a redshirt junior who took part in Senior Night celebrations, has played sporadically the past two seasons and doesn’t appear to have a viable role other than a backup center if he returns. Ariyibi played just four games due to a troublesome high ankle sprain, and Penn had few opportunities to determine if he can make a meaningful contribution next season.

Get nonconference schedule right

If this season has taught the Huskies anything it’s early-season losses can weigh like an anchor and drown postseason aspirations.

Exhibit A: Washington’s 5-5 nonconference record.

It’s tempting to scale back on the tuneups after losing at home to Northern Illinois, Winthrop and Utah Valley.

However, the Huskies can’t pad their schedule with pushovers either.

Exhibit B: Colorado (21-11) finished fourth in the Pac-12 at 12-8, but didn’t receive an NCAA tournament at-large berth because the Buffaloes posted an 8-3 record during a weak nonconference schedule that included four teams with a NET ranking of 278 or higher.

Washington will play in the Wooden Legacy, a four-team preseason tournament Nov. 24-25 in Anaheim, California, that includes Saint Mary’s, Vanderbilt and Fresno State.

UW, which won the Wooden Legacy in 2014, would benefit from a strong showing, especially a nonconference win against Saint Mary’s, which is a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Washington is scheduled to play at No. 1 ranked Gonzaga next season to restart the cross-state rivalry that’s been suspended for two years due to COVID-19. Even a loss on the road against the Bulldogs will bolster UW’s NET profile.

Washington will face Oregon State on Nov. 30 in its Pac-12 opener and host Colorado on Dec. 4.