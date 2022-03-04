Senior Night isn’t what it used to be.

Before a global coronavirus pandemic befell the sports community two years ago, Senior Night in college basketball represented a culmination of a player’s college career after four, five or sometimes six years.

COVID-19 changed all that.

In 2020, the NCAA voted to give Division I winter sports athletes an additional year in response to the coronavirus, which wiped out most of the 2019-20 postseason and adversely impacted the following two seasons that dealt with cancellation of games and postponements.

So when the Washington men’s basketball team honors its nine seniors — seven scholarship players and two walk-ons — before Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. regular-season finale against Oregon State at Alaska Airlines Arena, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be their last home game at UW — or somewhere else — for all of them.

“In college basketball, the game is changing,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “There’s the NIL, the transfer portal (and) you can play right away. There’s going to be people recruiting our guys. That’s just what it is.

“It goes back to the ABCs of coaching. Always be coaching. Always be recruiting. Always be talking to these guys. To see their development with our staff is incredible. It’s an incredible university. We’ve got a lot to offer. We’ve just got to keep building off the momentum.”

Even though the future is uncertain for the majority of UW’s seniors, Saturday will be the final regular-season home game for graduate transfers Terrell Brown Jr. and Daejon Davis after one year with the Huskies.

Returning home has seemingly been bittersweet for Davis, a Seattle native who played at Garfield High and Lakeside, after a decorated four-year career at Stanford.

The senior point guard assumed a leadership position with the Huskies, especially on defense, even though his scoring (7.6 points per game), assists (2.8) and shooting (35.4%) are the lowest in his career.

Davis, who received preseason all-Pac-12 honorable-mention honors, has also missed six of the past eight games due to a right-shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Brown, who also played at Garfield High, hit the proverbial lottery when he transferred from Arizona to Washington.

From Day 1, the 6-foot-3 point guard assumed command of UW’s offense and has manufactured one of the finest seasons in Husky history.

Brown will become the fifth Husky to win the conference scoring title since 1960 and his 21.6 points-per-game average ranks sixth best all-time among Huskies for a season.

If Brown went scoreless Saturday, Arizona Wildcats star Bennedict Mathurin, who is the presumptive Pac-12 player of the year and second in the league’s scoring title race, would need to tally 148 points to overtake Brown.

“I (didn’t think) I would be averaging this many points,” Brown said. “I didn’t come in with the mindset of scoring the ball like this. I just came in to try to win and turn the program around. Change the culture of the team from when Matisse (Thybulle), David Crisp and Jaylen Nowell were here. Get it back to that level. Compete every night against the best teams.”

Emmitt Matthews Jr., who played three seasons at West Virginia before transferring close to his hometown of Tacoma, will also be credited with Brown, Davis and TCU transfer PJ Fuller for resurrecting a UW program that was 5-21 and 4-16 last season.

Matthews has enjoyed a breakout season at Washington where he’s notched career highs in scoring (11.8), rebounding (4.9), field-goal shooting (43.5%) and three-point shooting (34.6%).

Three weeks ago, the 6-7 forward was noncommittal when asked about returning to UW.

“That’s going to be a big decision for me,” Matthews said. “Being at home and enjoying what I have and the growth I’ve made as a player and a man, that sums it up. … If God wants me to come back, I’ll come back.”

Senior forward Jamal Bey, redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts and redshirt junior center Riley Sorn are the longest-tenured Huskies who arrived in the 2018 recruiting class.

While Roberts and Sorn developed slowly, Bey played extensively as a freshman reserve while appearing in 30 games, including a pair 2019 NCAA tournament games.

Bey’s development peaked last season when he averaged 10.3 points and shot 50.7% on threes. This season has been a mixed bag for the Las Vegas native who has tallied a season-high 20 points and also had eight games where he’s scored five points or fewer.

The same can be said for Roberts, who initially indicated that his UW career is coming to an end.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Roberts said Wednesday after tallying a career-high 18 points and 16 rebounds in a 78-67 upset win over Oregon. “Probably later it will hit me a little bit just because the story behind it. These are my last two games here.

“To go out with one more game left and have a great performance like this, just to leave my mark on Husky fans it will probably hit me a little later. I don’t have a true answer right now. But it feels good I was able to help the team win.”

When asked directly if Saturday will be his last home UW game, Roberts smiled and said: “I’ll let y’all find that out after the game.”

The 6-11 forward from Washington, D.C., has been a bit of an enigma during his UW career considering his production has never matched his seemingly high potential.

Even though Roberts, who has been remarkably durable while starting every game the past two seasons, averages just 4.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks during his UW career, he’s certain to draw interests from Power Five teams looking for a veteran big man.

The Huskies other seniors include Reagan Lundeen, a former walk-on who was awarded a scholarship before the season, and walk-ons Jonah Geron and Noah Neubauer.

“I’ll just try to embrace it with all the emotion that’s going to come,” Roberts said. “Enjoy it and more importantly, come out with a win.”

NOTE:

— Washington can secure the No. 6 seed in next week’s Pac-12 tournament with a win over Oregon State (1-18, 3-26). The Beavers have lost 18 straight games. A UW loss and a Washington State (17-13, 10-9) win over Oregon gives the Cougars the No. 6 seed and drops the Huskies to No. 7.

If UW and WSU finish in a tie, then the Huskies get the higher seed due to Pac-12 tie-breaking rules.