SU Redhawks (2-1) square off against Washington State (1-0) in a non-conference clash at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.

With the exception of a narrow loss last year against cross-town rival Washington, the Seattle University men’s basketball team hasn’t offered much resistance during four defeats against Pac-12 opponents in the past two seasons.

The Redhawks have been outscored by an average of 16.3 points, including a 96-74 defeat in the season opener at Stanford.

“We played really good against Stanford the first 16-18 minutes, but we just didn’t have enough familiarity with one another to keep cohesion and the game plan all the way through,” coach Jim Hayford said. “When you look at mid-major teams that play good November basketball, and I’ve coached some of them, they usually have a lot of returners.

“I was really excited because I saw some flashes of brilliance and things we can fix.”

Theoretically, the Redhawks made the requisite repairs during a 95 67 win over Division II Puget Sound and an 82-59 victory against Bryant – a pair of tuneups before Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against Washington State at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.

Even though noncnonference contest is at a neutral site, it’s arguably the biggest “home” game for the Redhawks this season.

“We had a good game with a good lead in the second half and then we just totally unraveled,” Hayford said about last year’s 75-59 loss to the Cougars in Pullman. “It’s a chance to try to measure up with them once again.”

It’s also an opportunity for the Hayford-led Redhawks to notch their first victory against a Power 5 conference team.

After last year’s WSU loss, Seattle U fell 89-84 defeat at Washington and suffered an 81-59 defeat against California.

The Redhawks finished last season at 20-14 and they’re off to a 2-1 start this season.

But Hayford knows that if he’s going to resurrect a program that last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 1969, then SU needs to win a game or two against the big boys. Seattle U plays UW and Cal next month.

“It’s a victory in a sense just to get teams like Washington State, Washington, Cal and (Stanford) on your schedule,” he said. “Then you want to play well in those games. And the next step in winning those games. That’s what you have to do to get to where we want to be.”

It’s one thing to beat up on an overmatched Division II opponent by 28 points, but it’s an entirely different challenge to face a Pac-12 challenger.

Even though Washington State was picked to finish last in a Pac-12 preseason media poll, the Cougars are potentially potent.

Behind a 31-point and 11-rebound performance from senior forward Robert Franks and 12 points from former Cleveland High star C.J. Ellerby, WSU throttled Nicholls State 89-72 in its opener on Sunday.

Last season, the Cougars began 6-0 including a win over No. 21 Saint Mary’s before winning just six games the rest of the way and finishing 12-19.

Last year, Seattle U led Washington State 36-26 with 18:59 left and was outscored 49-23 the rest of the way.

“They’re a dangerous team,” said Hayford, the former Eastern Washington coach who is 0-3 against WSU. “We learned a few things from that game. … And we’re a different team.”

The biggest change for the Redhawks is the debut of 6-foot-9 junior forward Myles Carter, who sat out last season after transferring from Seton Hall.

After fouling out and finishing with just five points and three rebounds in 18 minutes against Stanford, Carter has been dazzling in the past two outings.

He finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds against Puget Sound and then tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds over Bryant to win the WAC Player of the Week award.

“That first game was a bit of an eye opener for Myles,” Hayford said. “He got in foul trouble and that hurt him. … He does so much for us. When he’s good, we’re good.”