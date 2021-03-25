Nate Pryor took a long and unconventional route to get to the Washington men’s basketball team, which he called his “dream destination.”

However, Pryor’s tenure with the Huskies lasted just one season following Thursday’s decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

A UW spokesperson confirmed the news, which was originally reported by verbalcommits.com.

Pryor, a 6-foot-4 point guard, was unable to find much playing time last season while averaging just 4.1 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 17.4 minutes in 19 games.

The high point of the season for Pryor came in the two games he started. He tallied 15 points, five assists and three steals against Colorado on Dec. 20, 2020, and had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals on Dec. 9 vs. Seattle University.

However, Pryor fell out of the rotation after the first eight games and didn’t get off the bench five times during a six-game stretch midway in the season.

Pryor didn’t score more than four points the rest of the season and didn’t play in four of the final five games.

It was a surprisingly unproductive season for Pryor, who averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 during two seasons at junior-college powerhouse North Idaho College where he amassed a 59-3 record.

Pryor, who starred at West Seattle High, originally signed with Washington in April 2017. Due to failing academics, he spent a year at Elite Sports Northwest, an Issaquah-based basketball prep school, before playing at NIC and finally re-joining the Huskies last year.

“Most of these players don’t go down that route,” Pryor said last December. “They’re either straight out of high school or they’ll just go a prep year and then go D-I. My route was a little tough, but I didn’t want to give up on myself because I knew where I wanted to get to.

“I felt like people for sure slept on me on where I was at and what route I was going. People want you to be successful in life, but sometimes you’ve just got to go down a tough route. That’s what I did and I’m just happy to be here.”

It’s the third straight day of defections for Washington, which lost Erik Stevenson on Tuesday followed by Marcus Tsohonis on Wednesday.

The Huskies received good news early Thursday when Samuel Ariyibi, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Nigeria, verbally committed.

At the moment, Washington is projected to have nine players on the 2021-22 roster, including incoming freshman Jackson Grant, which is four fewer than the NCAA limit.

Senior guard Quade Green and forward Hameir Wrights are not expected to return, despite the NCAA granting an extra year to 2020-21 student-athletes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Further complicating matters for UW, freshman Dominiq Penn, who joined the team midseason and did not play, is the only point guard currently on the roster.

The Huskies are believed to be in the mix for a handful of transfers including Cincinnati freshman forward Tari Eason and Arizona senior point guard Terrell Brown, who both played at Garfield High, as well as Marshall senior point guard Jarrod West.