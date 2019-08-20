The Huskies concluded their four-game foreign tour, which consisted of a series of lopsided victories, with their most dominating performance Tuesday – a 97-39 exhibition win in Siena, Italy.

Junior guard Nahziah Carter drained five three-pointers to lead the Washington men’s basketball team with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jamal Bey, who snatched three steals and finished each play with highlight fastbreak dunks, scored 14 points. Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart added 13 points and 12 rebounds while freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench with 12 points and six assists.

It was an enthusiastic romp and fitting end to a 4-0 trip in which UW outscored opponents by an average of 44 points.

After crushing a Peak Warriors team by a combined score of 185-81 during a pair of games in Rome last week, the Huskies faced their stiffest challenge on Sunday in Pistoia, Italy and still claimed a 73-59 victory.

In its final exhibition, Washington got off to a relatively slow start and led 22-15 after the first quarter.

Soon after the Huskies used their superior size, athleticism and stingy 2-3 zone to take control and prevent the smaller Siena team from getting off many shots inside the paint.

Washington outscored Siena 26-8 in the second period and was ahead 48-23 at halftime.

The Huskies continued their defensive dominance in the second half and outscored Siena 32-9 in the third period.

Washington led 80-32 heading into the fourth having allowed just two field goals inside the arc.

Coach Mike Hopkins emptied the bench in the final quarter while the starters watched from the sidelines.

Without prized freshman Jaden McDaniels, who skipped the trip and remained in Seattle due to personal reasons, the Huskies coalesced offensively around Stewart and Carter who led UW in scoring in every game.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9 and 240-pound phenom who averaged a 19.5 points in Italy, scored a team-high 24 and 25 points in Games 2 and 3, respectively.

After dropping 18 points in Game 1, Carter captured game-high scoring honors for the second time Tuesday. He averaged 18.6 points while showcasing an improved jump shot. (Last year, Carter shot 31.0 percent on three-pointers.)

Bey, who played sparingly last season while averaging 1.0 points, looks to be an inside/out scoring threat who tallied 11.6 points per game in Italy.

Tshohonis, a three-star prospect from Portland, appears to able to make a significant early contribution despite being the least heralded member of Washington’s touted 2019 recruiting class. The 6-3 guard averaged 9.5 points in four exhibitions and displayed an ability to run the offense.

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman forward Nate Roberts made a serious bid for playing time after averaging 9.0 points.

The Huskies face Western Washington on Oct. 31 in an exhibition before their Nov. 8 regular-season opener against Baylor in Anchorage, Alaska.