UW's high-flying freshman forward tallied a career-high 17 points in his last outing. The Huskies are hoping for more heroics from Carter.

BERKELEY, Calif. – Washington’s Noah Dickerson and Utah’s Parker Van Dyke never saw Nahziah Carter coming.

They battled for position in the paint and were poised to snag a rebound following a missed three-pointer when the Husky freshman forward swooped in.

Carter leaped over both players, snared the loose ball in his left hand as it rattled off the rim and flushed a putback jam that sent a jolt of electricity through Alaska Airlines Arena during last week’s loss to Utah.

Replays of the highlight play, which quickly went viral, shows Dickerson briefly scanning the floor trying to determine what happened.

Asked about the sequence days later, Dickerson smiled and said: “Naz makes plays.”

After a relatively quiet first half of the season in which he tallied just two double-digit scoring performances in the first 17 games, Carter has been flying around for the past few weeks making plays.

To date his high-flying aerial assault has mostly resulted in a handful of highlight tip jams including mesmerizing dunks at Oregon State and against Utah, but Carter put together his most complete outing during Thursday’s 94-78 defeat at Stanford.

Carter added a perimeter attack to his arsenal and knocked down 2 of 4 three-pointers while connecting on 5 of 10 shots from the floor for a career-high 17 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

“He’s just an aggressive player,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “He was trying to make something happen. He’s got an innate ability to get to the basket. He’s a heck of a player and he has a heck of a future.”

Maybe so, but the Huskies will likely need a few more heroics from Carter considering they’re stumbling towards the finish and spoiling what had been a storybook season for first-year coach Mike Hopkins.

Three weeks ago, Washington was on top of the college basketball world following a last-second upset win over then-No. 9 Arizona. At the time, the Huskies were third in the Pac-12 standings at 7-3 and seemingly headed to their first NCAA tournament since 2011.

Since then, UW has lost four of five games.

The Huskies (18-10, 8-7 Pac-12) are in desperate need of win Saturday at California (8-20, 2-13) to preserve hopes at attaining an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament.

Washington’s recent demise has been two fold.

At times UW’s once-stingy 2-3 zone defense has faltered and given up 97 points to Oregon State in double overtime and surrendered 94 at Stanford.

Other times UW’s offense, which has been prone to bouts of dysfuntion, managed just 40 points at Oregon and limited to 58 by Utah.

However, following most defeats Hopkins usually points the Huskies’ lack of fight and energy.

And this is where Carter, who averages 5.2 points and 13.9 minutes, can have the most impact in UW’s final three regular-season games.

In their first meeting against Cal, a 66-56 UW victory on Jan. 11 at Alaska Airlines Arena, Carter finished with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

He also tallied 11 against Washington State and 10 at OSU before dropping 17 on Stanford.

Hopkins likes the scoring boost off the bench, but mostly he needs Carter, a 6-foot-6 New York native who radiates with infectious kinetic energy, to continue flying around at both ends making plays.

“He’s an Energizer Bunny and that’s what we want,” Hopkins said. “We want him to come in off the bench and boost us.”