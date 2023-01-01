Three straight home games and three straight lopsided losses for the Washington men’s basketball team.

If their 23-point loss to No. 20 Auburn was startling and Friday’s 13-point setback versus USC was humbling, then the Huskies’ 74-49 defeat to No. 11 UCLA was simply more of the same for a team that continues to search for that elusive signature win.

It’s been years – four to be exact – since the Huskies beat a team ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll, which is a glaring omission from coach Mike Hopkins’ resume and has been a point of contention for disgruntled and dismayed UW fans.

Washington has lost 14 straight games against ranked teams and its latest attempt to snap that unglamorous streak never really got going and went awry early.

Aside from a handful of Braxton Meah’s rim-rattling dunks and several hustle plays from Cole Bajema, including a pair of blocks, a fast-break slam and a contested jumper, the Huskies gave the Alaska Airlines Arena crowd very little to cheer about.

Washington fell behind 26-12 and appeared on the verge of being knocked out early when Meah’s third dunk ignited a 13-4 run capped by Jamal Bey’s layup that pulled UW within 30-25 with 1:46 left in the first half.

That’s when the Bruins answered with a 6-2 spurt to take a 36-27 lead into the break.

Washington (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) never got any closer in the second half while being outscored 38-22 and shooting 34.6% from the field while UCLA was 50%.

Meah was the only bright spot for the Huskies. The 7-foot-1 center finished with a career-high 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting and seven rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. led UCLA (13-2, 4-0) with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Adem Bona added 18 points, Tyger Campbell 15 and David Singleton 14.

Washington embarks on its first extended Pac-12 road trip starting with Thursday’s game at No. 5 Arizona.

