Getting clobbered by No. 2 Baylor and dropping decisions against pair of Pac-12 foes is one thing.

Even a road loss to UC Riverside could be forgiven if the Washington men’s basketball team could fulfill Mike Hopkins’ promise and “still become an elite team.”

However, falling 66-58 at home to the Montana Grizzlies, which came into the game Wednesday with a 1-4 record, marked a new low for the Huskies.

It was UW’s first defeat against Montana since 1994, which snapped the Huskies’ seven-game winning streak against the Big Sky Conference team.

The Huskies entered the game with a 46-9 record over the Grizzlies and 90-15 mark against the Big Sky, but none of that mattered this time.

Aside from the early minutes, this game was all Montana, which took control with a 21-7 spurt midway in the first half that turned an 8-7 lead into a 29-14 advantage with 4:18 left.

Washington, which overcame a 15-point deficit, trailed 33-21 at halftime and was down by 12 (39-27) with 15:22 left before storming all the way back.

The Huskies dug themselves a huge deficit due to self-inflicted mistakes such as 11 turnovers and horrific shooting (1 of 7 on free throws and 2 of 7 on three-pointers) in the first half.

In the second half, UW never found its perimeter shot while missing its first four three-pointers. However, the Huskies committed just two turnovers and turned up the defensive intensity, which forced 12 total turnovers.

Trailing 44-33 midway in the second half, backup center Riley Sorn, at 7-foot-4, helped sparked a UW run with six consecutive points, including consecutive dunks that cut Montana’s lead to 46-43.

RaeQuan Battle brought Washington all the way back with a putback that tied the game at 48-48 with 6:59 remaining.

Neither team led by more than eight points the rest of the way.

Minutes later, Jamal Bey hit one of two free throws to put UW up 51-50 for its first lead since the 15:15 mark in the first half.

Quade Green, struggled offensively, but hit a pair of free throws to give the Huskies a 53-51 lead.

Montana countered with a 10-0 run, capped by Brandon Whitney’s three-pointer and Josh Vazquez running floater to go ahead 61-53 with 1:43 left.

Nate Roberts finished with 13 points and Nate Pryor had 10 to lead UW, which drops to 1-5.

It’s UW’s worst start since the 1993-94 season.

Kyle Owens led Montana (2-4) with 13 points, despite 4-for-18 shooting from the field.