After his first UW win, coach Mike Hopkins says: 'It’s one of those memories and moments that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.'

The jacket never had a chance.

Seven minutes into his first game with the Washington men’s basketball team, coach Mike Hopkins tore out of his jacket, tossed it behind the UW bench and rolled up his white sleeves.

For most of the night, he stood tall on the sidelines with his arms crossed and his right hand pressed against his face as he intently surveyed the court.

Washington rebounded from a uneven first half and surged in the final minutes for a truly memorable 86-82 nonconference victory over Belmont that included a 32-point performance from freshman guard Jaylen Nowell.

Down 72-63 with less than five minutes left, the Huskies outscored the Bruins 23-10 the rest of the way.

“They executed everything from fouling to rebounding to taking our direction and making the foul shots when it mattered,” said Hopkins who coached his first game since the 2015-16 season when he posted a 4-5 record as an interim coach at Syracuse. “I don’t know what to say other than it’s one of those memories and moments that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”