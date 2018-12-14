Saturday's game against No. 13 Virginia Tech (8-1) at Atlantic City, N.J. is a big test for UW Huskies (7-3), which is one of just three teams nationally to play three top-15 ranked opponents away from home.

A typically hellish week of fall quarter finals wrapped up Friday, but the Washington men’s basketball team faces a big test Saturday in Atlantic City, N.J. of all places.

For the third time in this season, the Huskies go up against a top-15 ranked opponent away from home.

Last month, they suffered two crushing defeats while enduring an 88-66 beatdown at No. 11 Auburn and a last-second 81-79 loss at No. 1 Gonzaga.

Now UW returns to the East Coast a year after a 0-2 showing at the 2K Classic in New York City.

This time, Washington (7-3) is the co-headliner paired against No. 13 Virginia Tech (8-1) in the Boardwalk Classic that tips off at 4 p.m. PT on ESPNU.

“I like to come out east,” said second-year coach Mike Hopkins, who spent 18 years at Syracuse as an assistant. “Madison Square Garden was great for us last year, the media capital of the world. It’s great for our brand, it’s great for people to see us.

“We’re willing to go anywhere to play anybody.”

It’s a rematch against the Hokies who humiliated the Huskies 103-79 last year at Madison Square Garden in a game that was essentially decided at halftime when UW trailed by 31 points.

Under Hopkins, Washington has adopted a “Road Dawgs” mentality that served them well in last year’s 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas.

Since then, UW is 0-4 against non-conference ranked opponents.

“To play at the highest level, you hope you’re playing your ‘A’ game,” Hopkins said. “Executing the game plan is huge and we’ve proven that we can win. Auburn, we didn’t do a great job of that. Gonzaga, we did a good job of that, and we had an opportunity.

“And when you’re on the road or neutral, you’ve got to put yourself in an opportunity to do it. One time we didn’t, one time we did – we lost both of them. Hopefully this time we put ourselves in position and we can come out with a victory.”

Washington is one of only three teams nationally to play three top-15 ranked opponents away from home. No. 2 Duke is 2-1 on the road against top-15 foes while No. 4 Gonzaga is 1-1 heading into Saturday’s game at No. 12 North Carolina.

If not for a buzzer-beating loss to Minnesota at the Vancouver Showcase, Washington might be ranked among the top 25.

The combined record of teams that have beaten UW is a whopping 26-4. And the record of teams UW has beaten is a solid 40-29.

In some metrics, UW’s schedules ranks 13th nationally, which was very intentional, Hopkins said.

He assigned assistant Cameron Dollar to assembling a challenging slate of non-conference opponents that would test Washington believing the veteran-laden Huskies could manage the early obstacles because they return five starters and their top seven scorers from last season’s 21-win team.

So far, the results have been mixed.

It hasn’t always been smooth, but Washington has navigated a third of its regular season thanks to a stingy defense that allows just 67.4 points and the offensive leadership of sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell (18.8 points per game) and senior forward Noah Dickerson (16.4).

Washington has proven it can handle mid-major opponents at home, but the Huskies have fallen short against elite competition on the road.

“It’s hardening us,” Hopkins said. “Have we gotten those wins? No. But I really believe the cream rises. You become better.

“We’re going to learn from it regardless of what happens. We’re going to learn from it, move forward and hopefully it helps us in our conference.”

Before then, Hopkins hopes the experience of playing Auburn and Gonzaga – as well as last year’s blowout against Virginia Tech – helps the Huskies on Saturday.

Priority No. 1 is slowing down a red-hot Hokies offense that averages 82.0 points, ranks third in the country in three-point shooting (44.9 percent) and sixth in 3-pointers per game (11.7).

Last year, Virginia Tech converted 11 of 14 shots behind the arc in the first half en route to a 59-28 halftime lead.

The Hokies return five of their top six scorers – including senior guards Ahmed Hill and Nickeil Alexander-Walker who scored 23 and 20 points respectively against UW – from last season’s 21-12 team that advanced to the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“Hopefully, we can defend better,” Hopkins said. “If we can do that, we’ll have a chance. We’ll be in the game.

“And that’s what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to put yourself in position to be in that game to have a chance to win.”