Jaden McDaniels will make his collegiate debut with the Huskies when Washington hosts Western Washington in Thursday’s 7 p.m. exhibition at Alaska Airlines Arena.

UW coach Mike Hopkins said he’s excited to see the prized freshman forward, who missed Sunday’s closed-door scrimmage at TCU for unspecified reasons. McDaniels also skipped the team’s trip to Italy in August, which included four exhibitions.

Hopkins downplayed McDaniels’ absence and doesn’t think it’ll negatively impact the heralded newcomer, who is projected to be a lottery pick in next summer’s NBA draft.

“He’s had a lot of practices with us,” Hopkins said. “It’s just more so the experience of getting college-level games. He’s an exceptionally talented player. He’s coachable. He learns quickly and I can’t wait to get him on the court.”

Here’s the transcript of Hopkins’ interview on Wednesday before UW’s first exhibition.

(On the health of the team and if Jaden McDaniels will play Thursday) “You’ll see him tomorrow night. Yeah, we’re excited.”

(On if not having McDaniels in the first five exhibitions is worrisome) “No. He’s played in a lot of games. He’s had a lot of practices with us. It’s just more so the experience of getting college-level games. He’s an exceptionally talented player. He’s coachable. He learns quickly and I can’t wait to get him on the court.”

(On what does he want to accomplish in first exhibition) “We’re playing a week after the game so we want to give kids a great look. There’s a lot of competition going on in terms of minutes. We got a lot of good players and we got a lot of different lineups so they’ll be a lot trying new things and seeing what we can do. Obviously, we always play to win regardless of what the situation is, but we want to give some kids an opportunity to go out there and show me what they can do. It should be a great game for us.”

(On how players are learning the system) “I think there’s a lot of growing pains that you have. We have exceptional talent, but everybody can’t make two turnovers. If everybody has two turnovers, then you have 40 turnovers with our roster. It’s just learning that everything matters — offensive execution and understanding a new defense. There’s going to be mistakes here and there, but these kids have really done a really good job of working at it, studying it and watching film. That’s what these games are for, to see how they can go out and execute the game plan.”

(On if there are things the new guys must know to see playing time) “We’ve defined roles and you got to go out and do your job defensively. If you’re a guard, you have guard responsibilities. You have to be able to execute a game plan and understand the urgency that you have to play with. For most young guys, you have to kind of be mistake free. Especially with experience. Everybody is different. I’ve been a part of many teams where freshmen sometimes struggle. I played with a guy named Lawrence Moten and he came in and got his opportunity and he averaged 20 a game from the day he got a chance to start. It’s just defining roles, which we’ve done. And being able to go out and execute your role and do your job and impact winning. If they can do that, they will play.”

(On if he’s more accepting of mistakes with this young team than last year’s senior-laden squad) “I think so. Turnovers can be an issue. It just goes back to understanding each other and where they like the ball, where they like to get it. If it’s two hands or if it’s this or if they’re playing this. There’s so many different defensive situations. We try to train them. One of our mottos is ‘Ready for Anything.’ So you try to put them in as many situations as possible and see how they can adapt because as everyone knows you’re going to go into certain games and they’re going to show something you haven’t seen. Hopefully you’re prepared for it, which we think we are and they’ll be able to adapt and make plays.”

(On Stewart being a leader) “Just how he carries himself day in and day out. It’s pretty amazing the way the guy approaches his life, how he approaches school, how he approaches treating people, how he approaching taking care of his body, how he approaches every day. It’s pretty rare. It’s pretty cool. He sets the standard on how everybody has to act and what we’re trying to build here.”

(On if he’s been able to identify UW’s strengths) “I think defense wins championships, so we’ve got to be great defensively. Where Mattise, David and Dom and Jaylen and Noah, what they did a great job of understanding was they really had great awareness. Once you get a lot of the reps in the zone against certain teams and different attacks, you can already anticipate where they are trying to go. That’s where a guy like Matisse just made a living. He was so cerebral. You get that through experience. I was watching a game from last year that was later in the year where we were playing exceptionally well on both ends of the court. One of the coaches said to me that tough nonconference schedule and all of that, you can see the effects of poise under pressure, guys playing together and knowing where the ball has to go. Those are going to be the things. The faster we can get to that, the better we’re going to be. To say it’s ready to go like that right now is not honest.”

(On if there are position battles going on or if the rotation is set) “There’s some position battles. I think it goes back to who are the first guys off the bench? How are we going to play them? The fun thing about this team is there’s so many options. It just goes back to how are we going to beat this team? We’ve got to look at one game at a time and figure out what’s the best lineup. How we can exploit them and how we can hurt them and how we can win the game. And we have a lot of depth to be able to do that.”

(On the team’s best rebounder) “Gosh, I would have to say that would be a coin toss. I think you have Nate Roberts is one. Isaiah is one. Jayden McDaniels has been exceptional on the glass. Hameir Wright has been a great offensive rebounder. We’ve got one of our best rebounding teams since I’ve been here. A bunch of guys that have a nose for the ball and they can go out of their area to rebound.”

(On the rarity of having a freshman like Stewart set the tone and standard) “He’s special for a reason. He’s different. He looks at life different. The way he approaches his life is different. It’s a great example for a lot of the players. Certain guys are just leaders. Some you kind of have to make and some, they just have it. But the biggest thing about being a leader is that whatever you preach, you got to live and he lives it.”

(On managing minutes at point guard without Quade Green) “You just give these kids an opportunity. Marcus (Tsohonis) was great in Italy. Elijah (Hardy) was really good against TCU. Marcus will get his opportunities tomorrow night. It’s going to be how they live their life, how they do their stuff and learn the playbook and understand the defense. The good thing is our young guys will keep getting better and better. Certain guys might be impacting more later in the year than they are early.”

(On the excitement of playing at home) “That’s just, it’s going to be amazing to get back in front of our fans and the Dawg Pack. Hopefully everybody has a lot of trick-or-treat bags. I was sitting there going, my wife was making sure that. Are the kids … I think we’re going to go trick-or-treating. I was like, what aren’t you going to the game? But you know, listen, anytime you get to play at home. It’s going to be a great night. I know these guys are really excited to go out there and play against somebody else.”

(On when he expects to hear back from the NCAA on Green’s eligibility petition) “It’s been day to day. I’ve heard it was supposed to be yesterday. We could have heard something today. It’s one of those things that’s to be determined.”

(On why the decision has taken so long) “I think every case is a little bit different. You see guys getting it early. You see guys like, I can’t believe he didn’t get it. For the most part for us it was just making sure everything was correct. When you deal with this, you want to make sure everything is dot your i’s and cross your t’s. I think he’s got a great case. I’m just hoping for him that he gets an opportunity to play right away.”

(On Green’s mindset) “He’s been great. He’s a basketball player. He’s out there on the court working hard every day. He’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s been working really hard. He’s been great to Elijah and Marcus in practice. He can bring a lot of his leadership to those guys on a day-to-day basis and let them understand our system. And Quade gets a lot of reps in practice. He’s that quarterback that might not be getting reps in games because he can’t play, but he’s understanding it and he’s building connectivity with our guys and rhythm. I think that’s a big thing. We should be OK if we don’t get him and if we get him, we’ll be great too.”

(On Hardy) “Elijah has been an elite defensive player and for us to be good we got to play great defense. He’s been really, really good on defense. He understands from last year. We played a lot of man-to-man in Italy and in this last scrimmage. He’s kind of the head of the defense in terms of the ball pressure. He’s got a God-given ability there. He also has a great ability to make others around him better and that’s what we want from him. Change the game defensively. Bring that energy. He brings energy to the room and he can deliver the basketball. The big thing is sometimes you got to hit – well, most of the time and all of the time actually you got to hit singles. Singles are just as good as home runs. He’s just got to be within himself. But the thing that makes him great is his passing ability and making others around him better.”

(On if UW is ready if teams press them) “Elijah is great with pressure. That’s his, he’s shifty. He’s fast. He reads things. He can make you pay. Quade is the same way. Marcus is that cerebral, like he’s looking, seeing it and picking you apart. I think the thing that teams will have trouble pressing us is now guys like Jaden McDaniels and Jamal Bey are really good ball handlers. So you can have them behind the ball and they can take (wings and small forwards) whatever it may be. They’re hard to guard with the ball-handling ability. So it’s not necessarily breaking a press with one guy. It’s multiple guys that can handle the ball. So I think we should be OK there.”

(On if anyone will redshirt) “You know what, we’re playing this game and we’ll go from there. You never want to give anybody a year. I think the toughest thing with this year is 10, 11 and 12 could be as good as 7, 8 and 9 in a lot of different ways and scenarios where they can impact winning. That’s where you’ve got to make sure those guys are ready. We’ll figure out if we get a rotation and we get solid, I think you could see something like that happening. But I don’t know who yet. But we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow probably.”

(On thoughts about NCAA’s decision to approve players profiting from their name, image and likeness) “I read it and my wife read it and said ‘Honey did you read what the NCAA said yesterday?’ I’m still just trying to educate myself and educate our guys. I don’t know what. It sounds great, but what is the system going to be? How are they going to implement it? How does it affect everybody else? It’s great that it was announced, but it’s going to be interesting to see how it actually goes into affect and how it’s monitored. I’m not really educated well enough on it. It’s new information. New changes and just trying to keep up with it.”