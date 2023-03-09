LAS VEGAS — Word of Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as Syracuse men’s basketball coach coming to an end spread quickly Wednesday afternoon throughout the sports world.

Mike Hopkins, Boeheim’s former player and top assistant, learned the news about his former boss while sitting at the postgame podium after the Washington men’s basketball team bowed out in the first round of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament.

“I did not know that,” the UW coach when asked about Boeheim. “That’s a shock. Arguably the greatest coach, second in most wins, and if the NCAA gave him the wins back, he might be close to No. 1, a national champion. I was a part of that.

“A guy who’s been doing what very few people can do for a long time, but to be over 50 years at one university is pretty special.”

Hours after Syracuse lost in its ACC tournament opener, the Orange announced that associate head coach Adrian Autry, who has been on the staff since 2011, would be promoted to replace the 78-year-old Boeheim.

Not so long ago, Hopkins was Boeheim’s heir apparent before abruptly disrupting those succession plans and making the surprising decision in 2017 to take the Washington job after Lorenzo Romar’s dismissal.

Two years prior on June 25, 2015, Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud named Hopkins, who had been an Orange assistant since 1995, as head-coach designate slated to take over after the 2017-18 season.

“For more than 25 years, Mike Hopkins has demonstrated the true meaning of Orange pride and loyalty,” Syverud said in a statement. “He has contributed so much to the success of the Syracuse basketball program. I know Mike is ready to lead the program into the future and carry forward the success that has occurred under Coach Boeheim.”

However, Washington athletic director Jen Cohen lured Hopkins away from Syracuse and gave him his first head-coaching job at 47.

“I was so happy because he was happy,” Boeheim told reporters in Syracuse at the time. “That was my only thought. Mike Hopkins is like a son to me. … He’s meant a huge amount to Syracuse basketball and through the years.”

Meanwhile, Boeheim stayed another six years with the Orange where he became a coaching legend. He ranks second in Division I college coaching victories with a 1,015-441 record, not including 101 wins that were vacated because of NCAA rules violations between 2004 to 2007 and 2010 to 2012 that resulted in sanctions.

He made 35 trips to the NCAA tournament with Syracuse and advanced to the Final Four five times — winning the national title in 2003. And his 58 NCAA tournament wins rank fourth all time.

Boeheim’s 47 season at Syracuse is also the second longest tenure among Division I coaches at a single school. And the Orange coach was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

“He’s given his heart and soul to that school,” Hopkins said. “Still surprised they don’t have a statue made of him in the middle of campus.

“When you think of Syracuse University, you think of Jim Boeheim and you think of the Carrier Dome, and now both of those will be gone, which is very sad. But one of the greats. One of the greats.”

If Boeheim had retired in 2019, then Hopkins would have been a prime replacement candidate at Syracuse considering he guided Washington to the second round of the NCAA tournament and compiled a 48-22 record during his first two seasons with the Huskies.

Back then, Hopkins touted his Syracuse background and the use of the Orange’s trademark “2-3 zone” defense for Washington’s success.

Since then, UW has mired in mediocrity and worse during a four-year stint that’s produced a 53-69 record (. 434), including 28-50 (. 368) in the Pac-12.

Following Wednesday’s loss that ended the Huskies’ season at 16-16, the perpetually positive-thinking Hopkins was optimistic about his future at UW and at peace with his decision to leave Syracuse six years ago.

“What’s the word? I’m not going to say I’ve closed the book on Syracuse because it will always be a special place in my heart,” said Hopkins who played four years (1989-93) at Syracuse, started two years at shooting guard and was a team captain as a senior. “Special people. Special times. It’s where I grew up in this business. Learned so much from a great man (Boeheim) and even talking about it, you know, so many wonderful things come to mind.

“Now that being said, Washington is my home. Great people. I’ve got a great boss, great staff, great community and city and a great team … and a fan base that’s second to none. I truly believe that.”

When asked if he would ever return to Syracuse, Hopkins said: “This question has come up before. Would I go back? And I’ll tell you what I’ve always said, I’m focused on bringing championships here to Washington. Period. End of story. That’s the goal and that’s always been the only thing I’m focused on.

“Now it’s up to us, and I take responsibility first and foremost, to put us in position to win championships.”