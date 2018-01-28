Washington led for more than 36 minutes and hammered in-state rival Washington State 80-62 on Sunday for a satisfying win that had coach Mike Hopkins fielding questions about making a run at the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies improved to 15-6 and their tied for 5-3 in the Pac-12 just 2 1/2 games behind Arizona.

Here’s video and everything Hopkins had to say in Sunday’s postgame interview.

MIKE HOPKINS:

(On playing a complete game tonight) “It’s about the guys committing to getting better. That’s just the bottom line. Every time we’ve challenged them or tried to teach them something they’ve done their best to learn and move forward. Tonight we hadn’t had one of those nights where, 40 minutes of together and one more and all the words that we use. When you look at the stat sheet and you see 20 assists and you see the ball moving and Matisse having six assists in the first and Noah having an assist and we did a good job defensively. I was proud of them. The hardest part is when you’re taking something from somebody’s game but when they see it work the way it worked tonight, it was a thing of beauty. I thought they had their best game of the year tonight.”

(On 18-2 run to end first half) “Number one, defense wins championships, even though Bill Walton doesn’t say that. He says offense wins championships, but defense wins championships. We’ve tried to be that, a great defensive team, executing, taking away the three-ball. We rebounded the ball better tonight. When we do that – you look at Jaylen Nowell. How many rebounds did he have tonight? Nine? When he rebounds like that, those are nine fast breaks. The best type of shot you can get is if you can run down the court, the defense isn’t set and you’ve got lanes to the basket, you’ve got early post-ups by Noah. And I thought we did a really good job of when we were getting stops we were able to rush it down the court, look for our opportunities. When you do that and everybody’s making that extra pass, you’re getting high-quality shots. Dom Green in the first half, Matisse…it starts to flow. It’s momentum. It’s contagious. And then our crowd…what can you say? I got chills a couple times just going…I’ve got a wave, a tsunami. They’ve got our back. You can see the looks on the kids’ faces when you start getting that momentum. It’s just building and that wave just keeps building and building and building…I think that had a lot to do with not only the way that we ran at the end but you get that sixth man at your back, that’s a pretty intimidating thing. Tonight’s crowd, when I talked about coming here in the first place, that’s what I always dreamt it would be. I was happy we gave them something.”

(On UW’s defense being tailor-made to stop WSU’s offense) “They are very-well coached and have very good players. One of their strengths, why they beat St. Mary’s and San Diego State is because they shoot the three-ball. And one of our things that we try and do is, we’re going to take away that strength. And we were able to execute that tonight. It’s really simple: a team like this is so dangerous because Coach Kent gives them a lot of confidence and confident players are dangerous. What you have to do is you have to force them to make it very difficult for them and take away their confidence by how you’re defending. And I thought our guys really executed that well tonight.”

(On sensing growth in confidence in the team from where you started the season) “It’s hard to win. There’s so many quality teams. I know it’s the corny coaching thing but – how do we get better every day? It’s not easy, but I think these guys are really learning, accepting roles, learning what works and you only get that through experience. What are we, 21 games into this thing? If you can get better every day you’re going to have a chance. Defensively, even from the beginning of the year, look at our numbers. They’ve just been getting better, and that’s through experience, and that’s buy-in. Offensively we’re starting to…it’s not perfect but we’re getting better. Tonight was just a really good night of the extra pass, playing for each other, playing for something bigger than themselves, and I was happy that they were able to do it in front of our home crowd tonight.”

(On David Crisp) “David Crisp is the engine. I called him Tom Brady the other day in front of our team because when he plays, he plays to lead. He’s such a great player. And he can score. He’s running our team. You got to see him in the huddle. You got to see him talking to our guys. He’s the extension that I need as a coach. – the voice. He’s sacrificed a lot. He’s a scoring guard who’s playing a completely different role. He’s the key guys. You watch the games. He’s finding guys. He’s pushing it. He’s just playing great defense. He’s playing to win. I can tell you this, he’s also made big shots and takes big shots. That’s the greatest thing about him.”

(On what’s more gratifying, holding WSU to 6 of 24 on 3-pointers or shooting 11 of 25 on 3-pointers) “Well, you know they made three late in the game so I was upset. As a coach, when we were in the Olympics coach (Tom) Thibodeau always had this rule of five 3s or less. And he would be up there and they’re winning and some of the guys would be over there and shaking. He would be moving. … You’re coaching every possession. What I’m most proud of and I know this is crazy, just the combination of both. We’ve had games where we’ve been great offensively and ok defensively. Great defensively and horrible offensively, and tonight as really good teams and programs do there’s more of a consistency of the combination. When you make shots it makes it a lot easier when your defense is the way that it is playing. Our guys are buying in defensively and they’re doing a great job.”

(On having six players score at least one 3-pointer) “For me it’s just the quality of shots. As a coach you’re trying to get your best players high-percentage shots. Sometimes that takes work. I thought our movement was good. I thought the guys had the extra pass. And we got good shooters. We got really good shooters so most of the guys. There’s a couple of the guys that I won’t. I’m not going to tell you who. But for the most part when we get good looks these guys are really good shooters.

(On what the future holds for UW) “I’m learning a lot. I’m learning these teams. It’s the first time that we’ll play Arizona State or Arizona or Washington State. You watch film and then you see them up close and personal. Our main focus for this team is just getting our system in place and right. It’s a proven system. It’s one of the most consistent winning systems in the history of college basketball. It’s been proven. The great James Arthur Boeheim. You just got to keep moving, working, getting better and believing. And you got to do it together. So to think ahead, I know right now we’re going to think about this (and) think about how we can get ready for Arizona State. We did it when we lost to Utah and came back and said it’s Colorado and this is how we beat them. This is what we have to do and this is what we have to execute. I know the way that we’re executing on both ends of the floor right now is I think it’s the best part of the year, but it can still get better. And we’ll see. It’s going to be exciting. I’ve known coach (Bobby) Hurley for years. His father is one of the great coaches of all time. He’s been one of the best coaches in college basketball this year with what he’s done with that program. If we get a crowd like this tonight for Arizona State and we can execute our game plan, we’re going to have a chance to win every game we play. And that’s what you try to do as a coach. You try to put them in position. And then you try to teach them time and score and situation. We’ve gotten a lot better with our poise even when the crowd is getting hyped. Our poise that shouldn’t move the needle at all other than excite you that you’re playing in an incredible environment.”

(On using NCAA tournament as goal) “You know what, I don’t. What I learned through working so close to some of greatest coaches is you just got to keep the distractions away and you got to focus on how we can get better. I know that’s probably unrealistic. Everybody has got Twitter and Facebook and ESPN. I try to just focus and try to keep them focused. You try to eliminate interference. And we live in that world. I’m sure that the kids will talk about it, but the way that we motivate is we played a team tonight that was fighting for their lives. We’re all fighting for our lives and if you don’t match that you can get beat on any given night and that is a fact. That’s what makes college basketball so great. That’s what makes rivalry games so great is you got to play the game. I thought our guys came to that challenge. They executed. Came to win regarless of what’s written or what not. We’re not there. Now if we go and play well and have a really good weekend, it’s based on your resume and not what it could be. And we got to be able to go in there and prove it. Take care of business and execute our game plan.”