Hopkins on Johnson: 'We needed the Energizer Bunny and the attack dog. And boy he did it.'

Following Saturday’s 70-65 win at Washington State, Washington mens’ basketball coach Mike Hopkins heaped a ton of praise on reserve guard Carlos Johnson, who came off the bench and scored 10 points.

The Huskies overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and took the lead for good with less than two minutes left.

Here’s a few quotes from Hopkins’ postgame interview.

MIKE HOPKINS:

(On WSU’s last shot) “We tried to take them off the line and sometimes guys miss shots. Today we were lucky. They got a good look at the end. But for the most I thought our defense was incredible. I thought we marked the shooters. I felt like they just didn’t know whether to attack. When you take away the three-point shot for a team that shoots a lot of 3s, you try to take them away from what their strength is. Franks was really good in the high post for a long period of time and that was a concern. That’s how they just kept the lead. But for the most part, we had to start scoring. We started taking the ball to the basket more and that was the difference in the game. David got to the basket. I thought he had one of his best games. Carlos Johnson came in and just changed the game. He was the Human Defibrillator tonight. I got to give him a lot of credit. He’s a guy who hadn’t played in five, whatever how many games. And he’s been an incredible leader. He’s come to practice every day and he’s been encouraging. He’s been unbelievable on the bench. And he got an opportunity tonight and he seized it. So I look at what our bench has done. You look at Dominic Green. I felt like he won the USC game and changed the tide. And I felt like Carlos Johnson did that tonight.”

(On UW’s roster) “We got so many talented players. The hard thing is some nights you might not play. We promote the Tougher Together theme and I think it showed. You got guys on any given night and they can come in off the bench and they’re buying in. And we’re winning. The bottom line is it doesn’t matter if you have 20 or if you go through what David Crisp is with his field goal percentage, he’s winning. He’s winning. He dove on that loose ball. He finished around the basket today. These guys are fighting through all of the adversity. I’m just really proud. It’s hard to win in this league. It’s hard to win on the road in this league. It’s hard to win on the road anywhere. And to play a good team like this and to come with the win, I’m just really, really proud.”

(On WSU taking Noah Dickerson out of the game) “They corralled him. Sometimes we become really predictable when we’re trying to get him the ball, which keeps the offense stagnant. I felt like when we got a little more flow and in transition, we were able to get to the basket. I thought that was big. It was a little like the Belmont game. Noah fouled out of the Belmont game and we were down 9. We opened up the court and guys got to the basket. We felt like we had a match with Carlos. We were getting open 3s, but we just decided we’re going to attack the rim. Try to get the foul line and put a little pressure on the referees.”

(On Johnson’s mismatch) “No one attacks the rim better than Carlos Johnson. I got to share a story. Things don’t happen to you, they happen for you. And so we’re obviously travel is all messed up and we’re sitting there. We take out the computer. It was coach (Will) Conroy and I. And we’re in the back of the car and we start watching the Washington State game from last year. And we’re just watching and watching. I’m watching Carlos Johnson and go look at his stats, he was unbelievable. He changed the game. It’s almost like how it was going the end of the first half and the way it was going, we needed the Energizer Bunny and the attack dog. And boy he did it. We just told him. Take it. And he started to just, that dunk. I think he dunked on me. I felt it like I was on the other side. And you know what that does, right? That’s like a human ‘eeemph.’ You know. … It was just awesome. It changed the tone.”

(On calling the play for him for the dunk) “Yeah. We just told him. We ran it twice for him. We ran two plays for him. We put it in. The staff put it in. You can’t play everybody. We played 10 tonight, but my rotation is like 7-8. Tonight, I’m a feel guy. I know what Carlos does in practice and he’s had some really good practices. But I’m telling you, I was watching that game last night in a car at 1 in the morning on a little street on a road going ‘Are we going to make it?’ And worrying about the team and I’m watching this kid just take it to the face of the defenders. We got a lot of those space shooters, but he had to take it to the basket.”

(On Johnson’s toughness) “There’s tough guys and there’s not tough guys. I don’t even know how to explain it. Tough guys don’t act like they’re tough. They just go out and they prove it and they show it. And the thing that I’m most proud of is he hasn’t played and the kid busts his butt everyday in practice. He’s been an incredible leader. He’s sacrificing for the betterment of the team. And he got his shot tonight. And he won the game. He flat out I think changed the game.”