The Washington men’s basketball team officially returns in three months with a home season-opener against Northern Illinois on Nov. 9 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
It’s the first of nine regular-season nonconference games on the schedule for the Huskies, which hosts Central Washington on Nov. 4 in an exhibition.
UW takes on Texas Southern on Nov. 11 before departing for the Crossover Classic, a three-game tournament Nov. 22-24 featuring games against South Dakota State, George Mason and Nevada.
Washington then hosts Winthrop on Nov. 27 before a brutal three-game stretch that’s arguably the roughest part of its schedule.
The Huskies play at Arizona on Dec. 2 and host UCLA, which will likely be the Pac-12 favorite, on Dec. 5 in a pair of early conference matchups.
Then Washington travels to Spokane to face in-state nemesis Gonzaga on Dec. 12. The Bulldogs, which lost in the 2021 NCAA tournament championship and finished 31-1 last season, have dominated the series while winning 13 of the past 14 matchups.
The Huskies conclude its nonconference games with home games against cross-city rival Seattle University on Dec. 18 followed by Utah Valley on Dec. 21.
Washington then plays 18 straight Pac-12 games starting with a road matchup at conference rival Washington State the week of Dec. 29.
The following week, UW travels to Colorado and Utah.
From there, Washington’s schedule alternates each week between home and away games.
UW hosts California and Stanford during the Jan. 12-16 week before playing at Oregon and Oregon State (Jan. 19-23).
Colorado and Utah plays at Washington during the Jan. 26-30 week and UW travels to the Bay Area during the Feb. 2-6 week to take on California and Stanford.
The Huskies host Arizona and Arizona State during the Feb. 9-13 week before its final regular-season road games at UCLA and USC on Feb. 16-20.
UW ends the regular season with three straight home games against Washington State (Feb. 23-27) followed by Oregon and Oregon State (March 2-5).
Due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule, UW misses a home game against USC and doesn’t play at Arizona State. The Huskies could add a nonconference opponent to fill a Nov. 18 open date.
Washington was 5-21 last season and finished 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16.
Washington men’s basketball 2021-22 nonconference schedule
Nov. 4 — Central Washington (exhibition)
Nov. 9 — Northern Illinois
Nov. 11 — Texas Southern
Nov. 18 — TBD
Nov. 22 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota
Nov. 23 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota
Nov. 24 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota
Nov. 27 — Winthrop
Dec. 2 — at Arizona*
Dec. 5 — UCLA*
Dec. 12 — at Gonzaga
Dec. 18 — Seattle University
Dec. 21 — Utah Valley
UW’s Pac-12 pairings for 2021-22 season
Dec. 29-Jan. 2 — at Washington State
Jan. 5-9 — at Colorado and Utah
Jan. 12-16 — California and Stanford
Jan. 19-23 — at Oregon and Oregon State
Jan. 26-30 — Colorado and Utah
Feb. 2-6 — at California and Stanford
Feb. 9-13 — Arizona and Arizona State
Feb. 16-20 — at UCLA and USC
Feb. 23-27 — Washington State
March 2-5 — Oregon and Oregon State
Note: *Pac-12 game
