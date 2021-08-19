The Washington men’s basketball team officially returns in three months with a home season-opener against Northern Illinois on Nov. 9 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It’s the first of nine regular-season nonconference games on the schedule for the Huskies, which hosts Central Washington on Nov. 4 in an exhibition.

UW takes on Texas Southern on Nov. 11 before departing for the Crossover Classic, a three-game tournament Nov. 22-24 featuring games against South Dakota State, George Mason and Nevada.

Washington then hosts Winthrop on Nov. 27 before a brutal three-game stretch that’s arguably the roughest part of its schedule.

The Huskies play at Arizona on Dec. 2 and host UCLA, which will likely be the Pac-12 favorite, on Dec. 5 in a pair of early conference matchups.

Then Washington travels to Spokane to face in-state nemesis Gonzaga on Dec. 12. The Bulldogs, which lost in the 2021 NCAA tournament championship and finished 31-1 last season, have dominated the series while winning 13 of the past 14 matchups.

The Huskies conclude its nonconference games with home games against cross-city rival Seattle University on Dec. 18 followed by Utah Valley on Dec. 21.

Washington then plays 18 straight Pac-12 games starting with a road matchup at conference rival Washington State the week of Dec. 29.

The following week, UW travels to Colorado and Utah.

From there, Washington’s schedule alternates each week between home and away games.

UW hosts California and Stanford during the Jan. 12-16 week before playing at Oregon and Oregon State (Jan. 19-23).

Colorado and Utah plays at Washington during the Jan. 26-30 week and UW travels to the Bay Area during the Feb. 2-6 week to take on California and Stanford.

The Huskies host Arizona and Arizona State during the Feb. 9-13 week before its final regular-season road games at UCLA and USC on Feb. 16-20.

UW ends the regular season with three straight home games against Washington State (Feb. 23-27) followed by Oregon and Oregon State (March 2-5).

Due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule, UW misses a home game against USC and doesn’t play at Arizona State. The Huskies could add a nonconference opponent to fill a Nov. 18 open date.

Washington was 5-21 last season and finished 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16.

Washington men’s basketball 2021-22 nonconference schedule

Nov. 4 — Central Washington (exhibition)

Nov. 9 — Northern Illinois

Nov. 11 — Texas Southern

Nov. 18 — TBD

Nov. 22 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota

Nov. 23 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota

Nov. 24 — Crossover Classic (South Dakota State, George Mason, Nevada) at South Dakota

Nov. 27 — Winthrop

Dec. 2 — at Arizona*

Dec. 5 — UCLA*

Dec. 12 — at Gonzaga

Dec. 18 — Seattle University

Dec. 21 — Utah Valley

UW’s Pac-12 pairings for 2021-22 season

Dec. 29-Jan. 2 — at Washington State

Jan. 5-9 — at Colorado and Utah

Jan. 12-16 — California and Stanford

Jan. 19-23 — at Oregon and Oregon State

Jan. 26-30 — Colorado and Utah

Feb. 2-6 — at California and Stanford

Feb. 9-13 — Arizona and Arizona State

Feb. 16-20 — at UCLA and USC

Feb. 23-27 — Washington State

March 2-5 — Oregon and Oregon State

Note: *Pac-12 game