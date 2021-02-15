Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points – the second consecutive game he’s tallied at least 22 – to lead the Huskies to a 65-63 victory against Washington State on Monday night in Pullman.

The Washington men’s basketball team (4-16, 3-12 Pac-12) snapped a five-game losing streak and ended a string of three defeats against its cross-state rival.

With UW leading by two points in the final 15 seconds, Noah Williams tied it up for the Cougars with a mid-range jumper.

After that though, Tsohonis took the inbounded ball and raced to the other end before floating a short jumper over Williams with 2.4 seconds left.

The Huskies played without Quade Green who sat out with an illness while the Cougars were missing Isaac Bonton (ankle).

Without the senior point guards who lead their respective squads in scoring, both teams struggled at the start while combining to shoot 1 of 11 from the field.

Eventually, the Huskies got going thanks to Tsohonis, who canned back-to-back three-pointers to put UW up 20-13.

Spurred by Efe Abogidi’s monster dunk, Washington State answered with an 8-0 run capped by Williams’ jumper for a 21-20 lead with 7:21 left.

Washington finished the first half with a 16-5 run to take a 36-26 lead into halftime.

The Huskies went up 14 points (42-28) early in the second half before the Cougars seized momentum with a 17-1 run, including 13 consecutive points to go up 45-43 at the 8:54 mark.

Washington went scoreless for over 8 minutes and 12 seconds before Tsohonis drained a three-pointer and the Huskies never trailed again.

However, the Cougars didn’t go away quietly and pulled within 59-58 with 1:11 left and then tied it up to set up a frantic last-chance shot by Tsohonis.

Erik Stevenson scored 18 for UW.

Aljaz Kunc had 14 points, Dishon Jackson 13 and Williams 12 for Washington State, which fell to 12-10, 5-10.