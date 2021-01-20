At long last, the losing streak is over.

Exactly six weeks since their last win, the Huskies snapped their eight-game losing streak with an 84-80 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.

The Washington men’s basketball team outdistanced the Buffaloes in the final minutes thanks to a superlative performance from Marcus Tsohonis, who tallied a career-high 27 points off the bench.

Erik Stevenson added 17 points before fouling out while Jamal Bey had 14 points and Quade Green 11 for the Huskies (2-11, 1-7).

The last time Washington played Colorado, the game was essentially over after 10 minutes when the Buffaloes took a 20-point lead en route to a 92-69 nonconference UW defeat on Dec. 20 in Las Vegas.

In the rematch, the Huskies proved just how much they’ve improved in recent weeks.

The Huskies, which have lost by at least 14 points in seven defeats, hadn’t been in many close games. Only four of UW’s losses has been decided by 10 points or fewer.

Advertising

Given Washington’s relatively inexperience in close games, including an 81-76 defeat at UCLA in its last outing, coach Mike Hopkins hasn’t had many chances to teach the Huskies how to perform in clutch situations.

“You can’t turn it over, you’ve got to make foul shots and then you’ve got to be able to get stops,” Hopkins said Tuesday. “And that goes back to executing our defense. You practice it, you simulate it, and then you hope when they’re out there they can focus and we can remind them and then they can execute better.”

The Huskies trailed by 10 points in the first half, but kept pace with Colorado and was down 40-36 at halftime.

Washington was down 63-60 when Marcus Tsohonis drilled a three-point play despite getting fouled. He converted the ensuing free throw to put UW ahead 64-63 with 9:18 left.

From there, the lead exchanged twice and the score was tied four times before the Huskies took control for good.

Bey unlocked a 75-75 tie with a short jumper to spark a 6-0 run that included two short jumpers from Tsohonis for an 81-75 lead with 1:04 remaining.

Colorado didn’t go away quietly and cut its deficit to three points in the final minute. The Buffaloes had a chance to tie with eight seconds left, but Jeriah Horne’s three-pointer missed the mark.

Horne scored 24 points, Evan Battey 18 and McKinley Wright 12 for Colorado, which had a four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 11-4, 5-3.