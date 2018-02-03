The helmsman of one of the most successful eras of Husky basketball returns for the first time since his firing. The game is bigger than the return. No. 9 Arizona visits a sold-out Hec Ed as the Huskies search for their fourth straight win.

Tonight’s game looms larger for the Huskies than it did at the start of the season, or even a month ago. Mike Hopkins has his team playing like an NCAA tournament contender, on a three-game winning streak after knocking off No. 25 Arizona State 68-64 Thursday night. Lorenzo Romar makes his return to Seattle, but it will be more than just a homecoming.

The Wildcats lost three in a row back in November, eventually eclipsed in the rankings by intrastate rival ASU and falling out of the top 25. They’ve lost once since and won 16, rising back into the top 10. With a win, could the Huskies crack the top 25? UW hasn’t been ranked in the AP Top 25 since Dec. 29, 2014 (No. 21).

Huskies

F | Noah Dickerson 14.5 ppg 8.1 reb

F | Matisse Thybulle 11.2 ppg 3.2 stl 3.0 reb 2.8 ast 1.5 blk

G | Dominic Green 5.3 ppg 2.3 reb 43.5% 3pt

G | David Crisp 11.8 ppg 3.1 ast 2.5 reb 1.5 stl

G | Jaylen Nowell 16.6 ppg 4.1 reb 2.6 ast 1.3 stl

Wildcats

F | DeAndre Ayton 19.7 ppg 10.7 reb 1.8 blk

C | Dustin Ristic 11.3 ppg 6.7 reb

G | Parker Jackson-Cartwright 7.4 ppg 5.0 ast 2.3 reb 1.4 stl

G | Dylan Smith 5.0 ppg 1.6 reb 1.3 ast

G | Allonzo Trier 19.9 ppg 3.2 ast 3.1 reb 42.1% 3pt

*Projected lineups