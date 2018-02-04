Following its 78-75 win over No. 9 Arizona, Washington improved 10 spots and jumped to No. 35 in the RPI rankings. Here's some more reaction from the upset.

The similarities were too obvious to ignore. Tie game at 75. Washington versus Arizona. The Huskies with ball and the game clock racing to zero.

A UW player sinks a miraculous shot as time expired to deliver a dramatic victory UW fans will never forget.

Six years ago, it was Isaiah Thomas who authored the “Cold Blooded” game-winner — a step-back jumper at the buzzer — that’s played on loop in Husky lore.

And Dominic Green made history Saturday night at Montlake.

The lanky 6-foot-6 forward recovered a block on the perimeter and drained a dagger three-pointer for the game-winner.

Both times the UW hero was mobbed on the court in a jubilant postgame celebration.

That 2011 UW team won the Pac-10 title and played two games in the NCAA tournament. It remains to be seen how the future will unfold for the Huskies who are third in the Pac-12 race at 7-3 and 17-6 overall.

After last night’s win, UW improved 10 spots in the RPI rankings and shot up to No. 35. Here’s a look at the where the other Pac-12 teams are in the RPI: Arizona (17), USC (43), Arizona State (44), UCLA (53), Utah (56), Colorado (63), Stanford (79), Oregon (97), Washington State (160), California (182) and Oregon State (184).

Seattle Times columnist Matt Calkins believes Saturday’s win could be the launching point for a new heyday in Husky hoops.

For historical perspective, a dramatic win over Arizona 14 years ago unofficially began a brilliant three-year run in 2004 that included three NCAA tournament appearances and two trips to the Sweet 16.

Back then, the Huskies snapped a five-game losing streak to start conference play with an improbable 103-99 overtime win at Oregon State. They had confidence and momentum, but they were still 7-8 and few gave them a chance to upset No. 9 Arizona two weeks later at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Thanks to Nate Robinson’s 31 points and a jaw-dropping alley-oop dunk, Washington toppled the Wildcats 96-83 in a game many credit as the day the Huskies began to rise to prominence. They beat Arizona three times that season and finished 19-12 after a 102-100 loss to Alabama-Birmingham in the NCAA tournament opener.

Most of Washington’s milestone moments includes Arizona and Saturday was no different.

This time, former UW coach Lorenzo Romar was on hand and coaching as an assistant for the Wildcats. After the game, he said it felt as if Washington had truly began a new chapter with first-year coach Mike Hopkins. Romar lingered on the court long after the game chatting with UW players, staff and fans.

Back to Nate Robinson.

Guess who was standing in the Dawg Pack student section Saturday?

There were plenty of former Husky greats and UW recruits including P.J. Fuller and Ed Chang among the soldout 10,000 fans at Alaska Airlines Arena.

And they were treated to a thriller that no one is going to forget for a long time.

Although it was a tough loss for our Arizona team last night I want to thank the @UWDawgPack and everyone else who gave me and my family an unbelievably warm reception. It meant a lot. — Lorenzo Romar (@CoachRomar) February 4, 2018

Look at Dominic Green's point of view for the game-winner. h/t @spencerkraker on IG pic.twitter.com/IUumprnEUf — Bracket Buster Alex Warneke (@alexwarneke) February 4, 2018