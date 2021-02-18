If there was any sequence that epitomized the Huskies’ performance on Thursday night it was the final seconds of the first half.

Down 10 points against Stanford, Erik Stevenson stole a pass in the open court and raced alone to the other end for a breakaway layup. However, his shot hit the front of the rim and rattled out as time expired.

Making matters worse, Stevenson landed awkwardly and appeared to tweak his left ankle. He limped off the court with the assistance of two UW staffers and played sparingly in the second half.

At the time of his departure, Stevenson led the Washington men’s basketball team with 11 points, and with their leading scorer limited the Huskies didn’t have enough firepower to mount a second-half comeback against Stanford before falling 79-61.

Truth be told, even at full strength the Huskies were woefully overmatched by the Cardinal, which scored at will and used its superior size on the frontline to dominate inside offensively.

Stanford shot 57.4% from the field, including 66.7% on shots inside the arc.

Advertising

Another play that summed up this mismatch was 6-foot-6 guard Bryce Wills sizing up 7-4 Riley Sorn and driving hard at the basket despite the UW backup center standing in his path.

Wills went up and over Sorn for a flush — one of seven dunks for Stanford — that brought a jolt to the sprinkle of fans at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Both teams were allowed 60 family and friends, who sat socially distanced in the upper deck sections. It was the first time this season Washington had fans at a home game.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, they didn’t give their cheering section many reasons to get loud.

Washington kept it close during the first 10 minutes before Stanford used a 19-6 run to push its 13-11 lead to 32-17 with 3:02 left in the first half.

The Huskies, who trailed 32-22 at halftime, fell behind by 26 points (62-36) midway in the second half.

Advertising

During the game, Mike Hopkins wore a commemorative black towel over his shoulder to honor the late John Thompson Jr. and replicate the former Georgetown coach’s signature look.

If this game was a prize fight, Hopkins might have thrown that towel into the ring.

Hopkins made frequent substitutions in the second half and relied on makeshift lineups that included deep reserves RaeQuan Battle, J’Raan Brooks and Nate Pryor along with Cole Bajema and Nate Roberts.

Washington trimmed its deficit to 14 points (67-53) in the final six minutes, but couldn’t get any closer.

Bajema led the Huskies (4-17, 3-13 Pac-12) with 13 points.

Marcus Tsohonis, who scored a career-high 29 points in Monday’s 65-63 win over Washington State, tallied just four points on 2-for-11 shooting in 23 minutes.

Oscar de Silva had 18 points, Jaiden Delaire 15 and Daejon Davis, the former Garfield High star, 12 for Stanford (14-8, 10-6).

Notes