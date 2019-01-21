Washington is trending up following its 7-game losing streak, but resume still lacks a signature win.

We’re a little less than two months away from Selection Sunday, which is March 17, and the Huskies are poised to snap an eight-year NCAA tournament drought.

Of course, Washington (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) would need to avoid another late-season collapse that doomed its Big Dance hopes in three of the past four years.

For now, the Huskies are firmly in the 68-team field.

Here’s a look.

Howie Schwaab at Fox Sports is optimistic about Washington and has the Huskies as a No. 9 seed against No. 8 Florida State in a West region.

ESPN’s bracket guru Joe Lunardi projects UW as a No. 10 seed who would play No. 7 Iowa in Salt Lake City. It’s a favorable draw that would likely include a rematch against No. 2 seed Gonzaga if both teams advance.

Michael Beller at Sports Illustrated projects Washington as a No. 10 seed in the East region pairing against No. 7 Mississippi.

Jerry Palm at CBS Sports is slightly less bullish on Washington. In his projections, the Huskies are the No. 11 seed playing No. 6 Oklahoma in Jacksonville, Fla. with a possible rematch against No. 3 seed Virginia Tech in the second round.

Washington, which has a seven-game winning streak, is trending up.

The Huskies are No. 36 in the NCAA’s NET ranking, which is the primary tool the Selection Committee will use to determine who receives the 36 at-large berths. (Thirty-one conference tournament champions and the Ivy League regular-season winner get automatic bids.)

Speaking of the NET, Washington is 0-3 in NET Group 1 games.

The Huskies could get their first NET Group 1 win this week with a victory at Oregon (11-7, 2-3) on Thursday or Oregon State (11-6, 3-2) on Saturday.

Washington’s resume at a glance

Record: 14-4 (5-0 Pac-12)

NET rank: 36

KenPom rank: 45

RPI rank: 31

Strength of schedule: 50

Record vs. Group 1 teams: 0-3

Record vs. Group 2 teams: 2-1

Record vs. Group 3 teams: 6-0

Record vs. Group 4 teams: 6-0

Record at home: 10-0

Record on the road/neutral site: 2-2

Last 10: 8-2

Notable wins: At Colorado, at Utah, vs. Texas A&M.

Notable losses: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Virginia Tech.