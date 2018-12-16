Amber Melgoza's tying shot in the closing seconds was erased as the Broncos held off the Huskies 73-69 in the title game.

Down two points, Amber Melgoza streaked to the basket as the clock raced toward zero.

The Washington sophomore guard had Braydey Hodgins on her heels and retreating. Melgoza dipped her shoulder, powered through the Boise State guard and screamed in excitement as her shot rattled in the rim.

However, an official gave Melgoza an offensive foul — her fifth — and wiped away the game-tying basket with 12 seconds left.

At the other end, the Hodgins sank two free throws to seal a 73-69 victory that gave the Broncos the championship in the 25th edition of the Husky Classic on Sunday.

Melgoza finished with 17 points on 4-of-17 shooting. She also had five rebounds, five assists and five turnovers.

Missy Peterson also had 17 points for Washington (7-4), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Riley Lupfer scored a game-high 22 points for Boise State, and Hodgins, the tournament MVP, finished with 19 points.

Washington fell behind by 13 points in the second quarter and rallied to go up by six in the third.

But the Huskies never truly had control of this game because they couldn’t curtail a dynamic Bronco’s perimeter attack that hit 14 of 30 three-pointers.

Washington was 5 of 22 from long range.

Down 60-53 early in the fourth, the Huskies closed to within a point (60-59) but couldn’t get any closer.

Still, UW didn’t go away quietly and never let BSU build more than a six-point lead the rest of the way.

The Huskies kept charging in a desperate pursuit of the Broncos, which seeming answered each run with a clutch three-pointer or free throw as the time on the clock dwindled.

Montana hangs on to beat St. Francis

Montana built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter and saw nearly all of it erased before holding off St. Francis for a 79-77 victory and a third-place finish in the Husky Classic.

The Grizzlies went up 72-52 with 7:25 left and was comfortable in control.

However, the Red Flash went on a 26-5 run over the next 6:53 to cut its deficit to 78-77 after Jenna Mastellone (10 points) drained a three-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Senior forward Jace Henderson led Montana (5-4) with 18 points. Junior guard McKenzie Johnston added 15 and junior forward Emma Stockholm 14.

St. Francis (2-8) received 20 points from senior guard Jess Kovatch while senior forward Courtney Zezza had 15.

Note

The Husky Classic all-tournament team included Washington’s Amber Melgoza, St. Francis’ Jess Kovatch, Montana’s Jace Henderson, Boise State’s Riley Lupfer and Braydey Hodgins, the MVP.