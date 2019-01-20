She had 30 points and 18 rebounds to help California beat Washington 79-70.
BERKELEY, Calif. — Kristine Anigwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds and McKenzie Forbes scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help California beat Washington 79-70 on Sunday.
Anigwe has recorded a double-double in 18 consecutive games (dating to last season), the longest active streak in the nation and the ninth longest in Division I history. Recee’ Caldwell had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, hitting 3 of 5 from three-point range, for California (12-5, 3-3).
Missy Peterson hit a three-pointer to give Washington a four-point lead with a minute left in the third quarter but Cal scored the next six points and 14 of the next 17 to make it 61-54 with six minutes to play. Amber Melgoza answered with a three-point play and, after Kianna Smith hit a jumper for the Golden Bears, Peterson made a 3 to pull the Huskies within three with 4:40 left. Cal responded with a 7-0 run and made 9 of 10 free throws in the last minute to seal it.
Melgoza led Washington (8-11, 1-6) with 27 points and Peterson finished with 15.
