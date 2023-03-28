Keyon Menifield took to Twitter last week to proclaim his return to the Washington men’s basketball team.

“Can’t wait to run it back next year with my brothers!!” he tweeted. “(Washington) next season (is) gone be special. We coming for it all.”

But on Tuesday the standout point guard tweeted a statement that said he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“After long talks with my family and a long thought process, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” he posted. “I look forward to exploring all options and I will still be considering Washington. I’m excited to see what my future has in store for me for the next chapter of my college basketball career.”

The 6-foot-1 guard flashed glimpses of greatness in his debut season on Montlake, earning a starting spot with his elusive quickness, knockdown shooting and decisive playmaking. Menifield averaged 10 points and 3.1 assists and have five games with 20 or more points.

If Menifield leaves, he’ll join this list of departures for the UW program: Cole Bajema, Tyler Linhardt, Jackson Grant and Langston Wilson.

The returning Huskies include Braxton Meah, Koren Johnson, Franck Kepnang and Samuel Ariyibi. Keion Brooks Jr., Noah Williams and PJ Fuller II have not announced their intentions.