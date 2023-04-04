The Washington men’s basketball team needs a new point guard to replace Keyon Menifield who announced he’s transferring to Arkansas.

The Huskies had hoped the 6-foot-1 and 150-pound playmaker from Flint, Mich. would comprise a dynamic backcourt duo with fellow freshman Koren Johnson that could carry them for the next 2-3 years.

However, the ever-expanding transfer portal, a nexus in which over 1,700 players switched teams in 2022, is an existential threat to long-term planning by coaches and fans in today’s college basketball.

“We hope we can keep them together for a long time,” coach Mike Hopkins said when asked about Menifield and Johnson days before Menifield said he was returning to UW.

“Can’t wait to run it back next year with my brothers!!” Menifield tweeted on March 21. “(Washington) next season (is) gone be special. We coming for it all.”

A week later, that Hopkins’ hope became strained when Menifield announced March 28 that he was entering the portal while still considering Washington.

On Sunday, Menifield unveiled his six finalists: Texas, Alabama, Louisville, Washington, Arkansas and Ohio State.

And 48 hours later, Menifield tweeted he’s headed to Fayetteville, Ark. to join a Razorbacks team that was 22-14 and advanced to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 before losing to Connecticut.

Not surprisingly, there was robust interest in Menifield who was voted to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals while starting 21 of 32 games and shooting 41.% from the field, including 33% on three-pointers.

Menifield, who ranked third among Pac-12 transfers and 19th nationally, according to On3.com, is the first of five former Huskies to find a new home.

Cole Bajema, Jackson Grant, Tyler Linhardt and Langston Wilson announced they’re leaving while PJ Fuller II has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Washington’s roster currently includes four returners (Braxton Meah, Franck Kepnang, Samuel Ariyibi and Johnson), highly touted signee Wesley Yates III and Portland transfer Moses Wood. UW is also expected to add Seattle Prep forward Christian King.

It’s uncertain if seniors Keion Brooks Jr., Noah Williams and Fuller will return to the Huskies.