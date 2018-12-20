Former 5-star point guard Green is expected to enroll immediately and become eligible to play midway into the 2019-20 season.

Christmas arrived early on Montlake for the Huskies, which received a tremendous gift when Kentucky point guard Quade Green verbally committed to Washington.

Green told Jeff Borzello at ESPN that he will enroll at UW for the spring semester. Due to the NCAA transfer rules he has to sit out a year and he will be eligible to play after the first semester next season.

The Huskies received scholarship papers from Green and are expected to announce his signing, a UW source said.

The 6-foot sophomore played just nine games this season before deciding to leave the Wildcats. Despite shooting 42.3 percent on three-pointers, he saw his playing time decrease to 17.8 minutes – down about 8 minutes from the previous year.

This season, Green averaged 8.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 turnovers and 1.0 steals. Last year, he averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 turnovers.

At the start of the season, Kentucky coach John Calipari favored freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley at point guard and moved Green off the ball to shooting guard.

“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a UK news release announcing his transfer. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”

At the time, Calipari gave offered his support to Green.

“He felt like he was in a position that he couldn’t overcome and he had the maturity to come in and sit down and talk through it with me,” the UK coach said. “Quade has my full support with this decision. We haven’t had many kids leave, but when we do, we always support them and, in just about every case, stay in touch with each other. I hope that will be the case with Quade.”

The former five-star recruit was a McDonald’s All-American, ESPN’s fifth-ranked point guard and the No. 24 prospect overall coming out of high school in 2017.

Huskies coach Mike Hopkins, a former Syracuse assistant, developed a relationship with Green when he starred at Neumann-Goretti High in Philadelphia.

Once eligible next season, Green likely takes over at point guard.

Washington loses senior point guard David Crisp to graduation after the season and the only other point guard on scholarship is freshman Elijah Hardy, who has played just one game.