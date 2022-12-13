After falling behind by 15 points early and trailing by 14 in the second half, things looked desperate for the Washington men’s basketball team.

However, Keion Brooks Jr. made sure the Huskies weren’t going to lose Tuesday night.

The UW forward poured in a career-high 30 points and Washington rallied in the final minutes once again to claim a 74-68 nonconference victory over Cal Poly in front of 4,888 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“Coming out the second half, I knew I needed to be more aggressive to give us a chance to win,” said Brooks, who scored 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field in the second half. “I kind of got in a groove a little bit. Got in the paint and then my teammates did a great job of finding me for a couple of threes.

“From then on, we let the ball make the play. We made a lot of great decisions just reading and reacting and I was the beneficiary of a lot of it. I can’t say it was all me, my teammates did a great job of putting me in a position to be successful.”

Brooks had been relatively quiet while scoring 14 points in each of his past two outings, but he had his best performance of the season when the Huskies needed him most.

“He’s hard to guard,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “He hasn’t really shot a lot of shots in the last three to four games. … He was more comfortable today with the ball and that got him more in the rhythm of the game.”

It took the Huskies about 25 minutes until they got into a groove after falling behind in the opening minutes. After PJ Fuller II drained a three-pointer, Cal Poly scored 12 unanswered points to seize momentum.

The Huskies scored the next five points before the Mustangs hit them with a 10-2 run to go up 25-10 with 11:08 left in first half.

“I was really disappointed in our upperclassmen in the way we started the game,” Hopkins said. “The leadership part needs to be better. Tip our hats to Cal Poly, They came out and were ready for a fight. We didn’t have that same mentality and that’s on me.

“For some reason we just have these moments where the ball stops and we look like we don’t know what we’re doing. That’s hard to watch. But these guys have recovered. They’ve been resilient and found a way.”

Washington never got closer than 10 points before halftime and went into the break down 35-24.

It was the eighth time this season UW trailed at halftime.

Hopkins’ halftime message: compete.

“It’s the most embarrassing thing a coach can say,” Hopkins said. “They played harder than us. I felt like that. Not that we didn’t play hard, but we didn’t play as hard as the competition. We have to compete. It wasn’t about making shots or missing shots. It was about competing. There’s nothing else to be said. We got to get some stops. It’s a long game. We’ve shown that we can be resilient. We got to get the ball inside and we can’t settle for jump shots.”

The Huskies struggled knocking down three-pointers until Brooks and Cole Bajema drained back-to-back threes that cut UW’s deficit to 42-38 with 14:55 remaining.

After falling behind 51-44, Washington switched to a man-to-man defense, which increased the tempo and fueled a 12-0 run, in which the Huskies went up for the first time since the opening minute.

Braxton Meah put the Huskies up 52-51with 9:10 left and Brooks’ mid-range jumper gave them a 56-51 lead.

However, the Mustangs answered with a 9-2 run to tie it at 58-58.

That’s when Brooks knocked down another mid-range jumper that put the Huskies ahead for good and began a decisive 9-0 spurt.

Bajema scored 13 points while Meah added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies, which improved to 8-3 and 1-1 Pac-12.

Trevon Taylor and Chance Hunter each had 13 points for Cal Poly (5-4), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Washington hosts Idaho State (3-8) on Saturday.

