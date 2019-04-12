Washington Huskies sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell, who is entering the NBA draft, has hired agent Ryan N. Davis of Runway Sports.

However, the UW standout can still return for his junior season if he withdraws from the draft before the NCAA’s May 29 deadline.

A recent change in NCAA rules allows early-entrants to hire agents and attend the NBA draft combine and private team workouts.

Nowell, the Pac-12 player of the year, averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals last season while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 44.0 percent on three-pointers.

“This is a great opportunity for Jaylen to continue to pursue his dreams of one day playing professionally,” coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement released by UW when the guard announced he would enter the draft. “It’s an amazing honor and achievement for him.”

NBAdraft.net projects Nowell as the 12th pick in the second round (No. 42 overall). Meanwhile, ESPN.com doesn’t include him among its top 100 draft prospects.

The NBA draft combine is May 14-19 in Chicago.

Davis has recently represented NBA veterans Jason Terry, the former Franklin High star, and Hasheem Thabeet.