After scoring 32 points in his collegiate debut UW freshman guard Jaylen Nowell says: "I just came out focused on the win."

In his Washington men’s basketball debut, freshman guard Jaylen Nowell scored 32 points to lead the Huskies to a thrilling 86-82 comeback victory over Belmont in front of many family and friends among the 5,883 fans at Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday night.

Washington also needed a heroic effort from sophomore guard Carlos Johnson, who defended bigger opponents in the post and scored 10 points – including six in the final 4:02 – while making 3 of 3 field goals and 4 of 4 free throws.