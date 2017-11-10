After scoring 32 points in his collegiate debut UW freshman guard Jaylen Nowell says: "I just came out focused on the win."

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

In his Washington men’s basketball debut, freshman guard Jaylen Nowell scored 32 points to lead the Huskies to a thrilling 86-82 comeback victory over Belmont in front of many family and friends among the 5,883 fans at Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday night.

Washington also needed a heroic effort from sophomore guard Carlos Johnson, who defended bigger opponents in the post and scored 10 points – including six in the final 4:02 – while making 3 of 3 field goals and 4 of 4 free throws.

Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.