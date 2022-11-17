At some point, someone was bound to test the Huskies’ ball handling strategy, which features a rotation of guards and multifaceted forwards to direct the offense.

Through two games, the Washington women’s basketball team kept the turnovers relatively low and the assists high while unveiling a high-scoring offense that tallied at least 82 points in a pair of wins.

On Thursday, the Huskies (3-0) ran into a buzz saw defense from UC Irvine that pressured and harassed them all over the court. UW overcame a sloppy offensive display and used a game-winning shot from Jayda Noble in the final seconds of double overtime to capture a 62-60 nonconference victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

In retrospect, this game was harder than it needed to be for the Huskies, who had more turnovers (28) than field goals (24) while converting 1 of 13 three-pointers and 13 of 26 free throws.

Tied at 50-50 with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, both teams blew chances to win the game in regulation.

UW guard Trinity Oliver, who knotted the score, missed an ensuing free throw while Anteater forward Heather Hernandez clanked a point-blank layup with a second left.

Tied 54-54 in the final 40 seconds in the extra period, Dalayah Daniels plowed over a UC Irvine defender on a dribble drive for UW’s 25th turnover, giving the Anteaters the ball with 4.1 seconds left. On the next possession, UC Irvine forward Naomi Hunt missed a contested jumper shortly before time expired.

Neither team generated much offense in the second OT, but Noble unlocked a 60-60 tie when she dribbled into traffic and sank a contested layup with 8.8 seconds left.

At the other end, Hunt missed a jumper as the clock ran out.

Daniels finished with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting, 14 rebounds and three blocks — all game highs — for UW while Haley Van Dyke added 11 points.

Washington used its superior size on the front line to outrebound UC Irvine 52-41 while dominating 44-14 in points in the paint.

The Huskies, who shot 37.5%, held the Anteaters to 30% shooting.

Hunt scored with 17 points for UC Irvine, which fell to 2-1.

Washington plays Idaho State at 5 p.m. Sunday to cap a four-game homestand.