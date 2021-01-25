Jamal Bey was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for his standout performances in UW’s consecutive wins over Colorado and Utah, the conference announced Monday.

The junior guard is the first Washington men’s basketball player to receive the honor since Matisse Thybulle on Feb. 25, 2019.

During two UW wins last week, Bey averaged 21.0 points while shooting 78.9% from the field (15 of 19), 85.7% on three-pointers (6 of 7) and 85.7% at the free-throw line (6 of 7). He also averaged 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

Bey led Washington to an 83-79 victory over Utah on Sunday with a career-high 28 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in 39 minutes.

He was nearly perfect offensively while connecting on 10 of 11 field goals, including 4 of 4 three-pointers. Bey was 4 of 5 on free throws.

Last Wednesday, Bey tallied 14 of points on 5-for-8 shooting, including two three-pointers in 38 minutes during Washington’s 84-80 win over Colorado.

After averaging just 5.1 points in the first eight games, Bey has scored in double figures in five of the last five games. During that span, he’s averaging 15.3 points.