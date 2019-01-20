With Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Syracuse in pursuit, Washington surprisingly nabs 5-star prospect Isaiah Stewart.

Isaiah Stewart, the Huskies’ top 2019 recruiting target, is going to play at Washington next season.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9 and 245-pound forward from Rochester, NY, made the announcement Sunday night on ESPN.

He chose UW over Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky and Syracuse.

Landing the 5-star prospect, who is the No. 5 recruit in the country by ESPN, is a huge recruiting coup for the Huskies and coach Mike Hopkins.

“Me and Coach Hopkins go way back from when I was a freshman,” said Stewart, who plays for La Lumiere (Ind.). “I’m a big relationship guy and relationships played a major role in my recruitment. He’s a coach that I trust to push me hard and help me accomplish my goals.

“I’m looking forward to going there, winning games, being a sponge and soaking up everything and just working my hardest.”

Stewart is a projected a top-10 pick in the 2020 NBA draft and would likely play just one season at Washington.

During his second year with the Huskies, Hopkins, the long-time Syracuse assistant has landed three NY-area prospects including Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright.

“A lot of people were saying he was going to the head job at Syracuse, but coach Mike Hopkins, he was different,” Stewart said. “He wanted to go out west and start his own legacy. And that’s the type of player I am. I’m a different type of player. I take my own path. I like to work hard and prove people wrong.”

With Stewart in place, Washington potentially becomes a more attractive destination for Federal Way star Jaden McDaniels, who reportedly considering the Huskies, San Diego State and Kentucky.

“Since I’m committed, I plan on going after Jaden McDaniels,” Stewart said. “We trying to build something out there. … If we get him, man, game-changer.”

Last November, Washington signed 2019 guards RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis.

Next season, the Huskies starting lineup could include guards Jaylen Nowell, Carter and Quade Green alongside Stewart and McDaniels.

However, Nowell may forgo two years of eligibility and leave early for the NBA draft.