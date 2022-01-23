One of these games, the Washington women’s basketball team is going to get the breakthrough win that seems so close they can practically feel it.

They have achieved respectability, and are oh so close to being a factor in the deep, rugged Pac-12. All they need is to take those flashes, those spurts, those stretches where they hold their own with the top teams in the conference, and sustain it until the end.

Sunday was not that day, though it looked for a while it was going to be. The Huskies fell 47-41 to Oregon State, going scoreless for over eight minutes in the fourth quarter after storming from 12 down to take the lead. But the Huskies gave yet another upper-echelon Pac-12 team a scare, and in the process provided a reminder that this is not a team that can be underestimated any longer.

Tina Langley, the first-year Huskies coach, can sense that it’s coming, this elusive breakthrough, despite their 5-7 overall record and 0-4 record in Pac-12 play.

“You know, it’s hard because you want it so bad for them,’’ Langley said. “You want to find a way to make it happen in the end, but we can’t be results driven. When you’re establishing a new culture, it has to be about the process. It has to be about the next practice or the next play. And we’re really getting there from that mindset.”

After having the start of their conference season delayed for two weeks by COVID-19 (after a two-week Christmas hiatus), the Huskies have played UCLA, USC, Oregon and Oregon State — three of the six Pac-12 teams that made the NCAA tournament last year. They led UCLA and USC at halftime, battled Oregon down to the final minutes, and on Sunday had Oregon State on the run when they took a 37-36 lead with 8:59 left to play.

Advertising

In all those instances, they could not finish. But Langley sees a team that, after going 25-57 the past four years, is learning how to win. And is getting closer by the game, after losing valuable practice time during the shutdown that was supposed to be used for installation of new schemes. Instead, they’re scrambling to do that right up until game day.

“I think we have a lot of growth still this season. I can see February being a great month for us,’’ Langley said.

The Huskies have languished at the bottom of the Pac-12 since the departure of coach Mike Neighbors — and the graduation of superstars such as Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor who led the Huskies to the Final Four. Neighbors’ replacement, Jody Wynn, was fired after last season and replaced by Langley, who had transformed a similarly downtrodden Rice team. Langley brought two Rice transfers, 6-foot-9 Nancy Mulkey and forward Lauren Schwartz, plus junior guard Trinity Oliver from Baylor. Langley also convinced the Huskies’ leading scorer from 2020, Haley Van Dyke, to exit the transfer portal and remain in Seattle.

Mulkey, a formidable presence in the middle, helped key the comeback Sunday with 12 points and six rebounds, while Van Dyke had eight rebounds on an off-shooting day. But the Huskies missed nine straight shots after taking the lead in the fourth quarter to allow the Beavers to regain control. Langley said that sometimes her team is so unselfish that they give up good shots in order to feed a teammate.

“I felt they were great looks,” Langley said. “And I think that as we get more and more confident, those things are going to go down for us.”

But the reality is that progress can be hard to measure in a conference that provided half of the Final Four last year, including eventual champion Stanford. That’s why the “process over results” outlook is a wise one at this stage for Washington.

Advertising

“You can look back at all the programs in this whole conference,’’ Langley said. “When they’ve been taken over when they’ve been kind of toward the bottom when they began, if you look back at Stanford, or Arizona State, or Oregon, Oregon State, it takes time to learn one another. I think that we have a great group that can actually push pretty fast.”

Mulkey, who was part of a Rice team that went 22-4 last year and won the WNIT, knows firsthand that Langley’s system works. And she believes it’s taking hold in Seattle.

“We have so much fight,’’ Mulkey said. “We play together, we fight for each other, we’re competing for and with each other. And so it’s going to come. We’re going to get there. I think it’s just staying together and doing what we have been doing. It’s going to click. We’ll get there.”

Lest you think this is just wishful thinking by the Huskies, you would be wise to listen to Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. He has built a powerhouse in Corvallis, one that has made the NCAA tournament seven straight times, including a Final Four appearance in 2016. I found Rueck after the game to get his impressions of the new-look Huskies, who frustrated his Beavers for much of the second half.

“Well, I’m not surprised,’’ he said. “I mean, you hire a veteran coach that’s used to winning; she gets to have two players that know her system very well. And they’re both very good players to go along with really nice pieces that they have here. And she puts them in a position to be successful all game long. I can’t say I’m surprised that they’re competing, and that they’re close, and people are having to really work to beat them.”

Meanwhile, the Huskies are working so that one day — soon, they feel — those teams don’t beat them.