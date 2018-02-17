Thomas' No. 2 jersey will be retired at halftime Saturday during Washington's game against Colorado. Watch his full news conference ahead of the ceremony here.

Isaiah Thomas climbed out of a white Bentley parked in a lot at the University of Washington and strolled into Alaska Airlines Arena with that familiar limp and that unmistakable smile plastered on his face.

Since leaving the Huskies in 2011, he’s waited anxiously for the day when he’d return to Montlake and watch his No. 2 jersey hoisted into the rafters at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“It’s different,” Thomas said. “It’s a different feeling. It’s hard to explain. It hasn’t really hit me yet. It’s probably not going to hit me until I see it go into the rafters at halftime at today’s game. I’m just all smiles. I’m happy to be back at the University of Washington. Like I said, it was the best three years of my life. I’ve had a lot of memories here. I’m just happy to see everybody. I’m happy to get that genuine love back.”

Thomas will join former basketball greats Bob Houbregs and Brandon Roy and volleyball stars Courtney Thompson and Krista Vansant as the only UW players with jerseys hanging in the Alaska Airlines Arena rafters.

Thomas said UW assistant coach Will Conroy played a major role in getting his jersey retired.

During the past year, Thomas went from a starring role in Boston where he led the Celtics to No. 1 in the Eastern Conference to being traded before the 2017-18 season to Cleveland. And he was dealt last week to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas missed the first half of the season while recovering from a hip injury and last year his sister Chyna died in a car accident.

“It’s been a last year for me and a last several months for me being injured,” Thomas said. “The last month, the last couple of weeks – it’s been a lot of haymakers as they say in boxing. But no matter what the circumstance is, I’m going to take those haymakers to the chin and keep pushing through.”

Thomas played three years at Washington and led the Huskies to three consecutive conference championships, three NCAA tournaments and finished his three-year career with 1,721 points (which is now eighth on UW’s career scoring list) while averaging 16.4 per game.

“I’m overjoyed,” he said. “I don’t have the words. I’m home once again.’