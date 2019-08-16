Playing their second game against the same opponent in 24 hours, the Washington men’s basketball team once again relied on the scoring tandem of Isaiah Stewart and Nahziah Carter for a lopsided 91-46 exhibition victory on Friday in Rome.

A day earlier, the Huskies dominated the Peak Warriors team 94-35 in the first of their four games overseas.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9 and 240-pound forward, had a relatively easy time inside while tallying a game-high 24 points in Game 2. UW’s star freshman flushed four dunks and stepped outside to drain a three-pointer in the corner.

Meanwhile, Carter proved to be remarkably efficient while finishing with 18 points for the second straight game and thrilling the Italian crowd at the Centro Sportivo Pamphili Village with five high-flying dunks.

Washington also received 13 points from sophomore forward Jamal Bey while four UW players (Hameir Wright, RaeQuan Battle, Marcus Tsohonis and Nate Roberts) each had seven.

The Huskies led from the start and built a 20-11 lead after the first quarter behind six points from Carter and Stewart.

Typically, Washington relies heavily on its vaunted 2-3 zone defense, but UW played primarily a man-to-man defense in the first half and took a 42-20 lead into halftime.

The Huskies employed a zone defense for most of the second half and was up 62-30 heading into the fourth.

In their first matchup, UW emptied the bench in the fourth and was outscored 16-12 in the final frame.

This time, coach Mike Hopkins kept most of the reserves on the bench. Led by 11 points from Stewart in the period, Washington dominated the Italian team 29-16 in the fourth.

Stewart, who is projected to be a top-3 pick in next summer’s NBA draft, is wasting little time solidifying a role as one of UW’s top scoring options. On Thursday, he tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.

The 10-day, four-game foreign tour gives Hopkins an opportunity to experiment with a new cast that has to fill several gaping holes on a team that finished 27-9 and won the Pac-12 regular-season title last season. Washington lost four starters and five of its top six scorers.

Aside from Stewart, Tsohonis, a 6-3 freshman guard from Portland, was the most impressive of UW’s newcomers in Game 2 and looked at ease while coming off the bench to direct the offense.

Tsohonis orchestrated several highlights, including lobs to Carter and Battle for alley-oop dunks.

Washington is playing without star freshman Jaden McDaniels, who remained in Seattle due to personal reasons, according to a UW statement.

Sophomore guard Quade Green and sophomore forward J’Raan Brooks are unavailable due to NCAA transfer rules. And senior forward Sam Timmins is out because he participated in UW’s foreign tour in 2016.

The Huskies will also play exhibitions in Sunday in Pistoia, Italy and Tuesday in Siena, Italy before returning home.

The games are being streamed online at FloHoops.

Here’s a look at the UW Huskies’ itinerary.

Saturday: Travel to Florence.

Sunday: Game 3 vs. Palazzetto Dello Sport Via Fermi (10 am PT).

Monday: Day to Explore.

Tuesday: Game 4 vs. Palestra Viale Achille Sclavo (10 am PT).

Wednesday: Day to Explore

Thursday: Depart Florence for Seattle