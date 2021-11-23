Terrell Brown Jr. wasn’t letting go of the basketball. Not after the career night he had against South Dakota State.

When the final horn blared following the Washington men’s basketball team’s 87-76 victory in the second game of the Crossover Classic, the Husky senior point walked off the Sanford Pentagon court clutching the ball.

And who could blame him?

Brown, who is quickly becoming UW’s newest star, was sensational once again while scoring a personal best 32 points on 13-for-18 shooting from the field. He also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes.

Washington (4-2) wraps up the four-team, three-day round-robin event with a game against Nevada at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are three impressions of UW’s win over SDSU.

THIS DEFENSE WILL TRAVEL

South Dakota State entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring, averaging 90.7 points per game. The Jackrabbits scored 102 Monday night and had tallied at least 80 points in all six of its previous contests.

However, the Huskies shut down SDSU, particularly in the first half while taking a 42-32 lead into the locker room.

The Jackrabbits were averaging 11.8 three-pointers per game, but UW held them to 6 of 17 from downtown.

UW FINDS ITS OFFENSE

Not so long ago, the Huskies were regarded as one of the worst shooting teams in the country.

However in the past two games, Washington has scored consistently while notching its season highs in scoring in each contest.

The Huskies connected on 10 of 22 three-pointers, including three from Jamal Bey (12 points) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (13 points). Bey was 3 of 6 from long range while Matthews was 3 of 5 despite missing his previous 10 three-pointers over the past three games.

For the second straight outing, PJ Fuller came off the bench and gave UW a huge offensive lift with 14 points.

CAN’T SAY ENOUGH ABOUT BROWN

During his postgame interview, coach Mike Hopkins effusively heaped praise on Brown, whom he called “Mariano Rivera.”

“He’s like the greatest closer,” the UW coach said, comparing Brown to the former New York Yankees pitcher.

Washington led for over 39 minutes, but whenever South Dakota State inched close, Brown had an answer.

The Husky senior point guard either dashed hard to the rim for a layup, floated a soft shot over a defender or pulled up in the lane for a midrange jumper.

Brown has scored at least 20 points in five of UW’s six games.



