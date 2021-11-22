After starting the season with four straight home games that were supposed to be tune-ups, the Washington Huskies men’s basketball team traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and held off George Mason for a 77-74 victory in an opening-round game at the Crossover Classic.

Terrell Brown Jr. led the way with a game-high 23 points while PJ Fuller tied his personal best with 21 points off the bench.

Washington, which led 31-23 at halftime and was ahead for over 30 minutes, could never pull away from George Mason and needed several clutch free throws at the end to secure its first road win.

The Huskies (3-2) will face South Dakota State (5-1), which beat Nevada 102-75 earlier Monday night, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the four-team, three-day round-robin event at Sanford Pentagon.

Here are three impressions from UW’s win over George Mason.

UW’s zone stifles

George Mason entered the game shooting 41.1% on three-pointers, however the Huskies held the Patriots to just 9-of-23 shooting behind the arc. It was the fewest 3-pointers this season for George Mason.

Washington limited the Patriots to 3 of 14 in the first half.

The Huskies also played a man-to-man defense, but they had some of their best moments defensively with the zone, especially in the first half.

Just before halftime, Nate Roberts had forward Malik Henry pinned along the baseline and he passed outside, which was picked off by Daejon Davis who quickly whipped it ahead to Terrell Brown Jr. to start a 2-on-1 fast break that ended with a lob to the rim for an alley-oop dunk by Emmitt Matthews Jr.

On the ensuing possession, Brown deflected a pass at the top of the key for another turnover. This time, he dropped a pass off to a trailing Davis for another flush and a 29-20 lead with 2:17 left.

Washington, which finished with 10 steals, forced 14 turnovers.

Brown delivers again

The Huskies led 62-60 with 4:47 remaining when Brown scored nine straight points for UW to go ahead 71-65. During the spurt he converted on 4 of 5 possessions, which ended with dribble drives for three floaters and a layup despite being fouled.

“He’s incredible,” Fuller said. “He’s one of the best bucket getters I’ve ever played with. He’s very poised. His IQ level is through the roof. He’s just a very intelligent basketball player.”

Brown converted 7 of 13 field goals, including 1 for 1 on three-pointers and he was 3 of 4 at the line. He also had eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, one block and just one turnover in 37 minutes.

Davis, who had 10 points, committed a costly turnover with 46 seconds left that led to DeVon Cooper’s three-pointer, which cut UW’s lead to 71-70 with 42 seconds left.

The Huskies, which connected on 21 of 28 free throws, went 6 for 6 at the charity stripe in the final 18 seconds, including two from Brown and four from Fuller.

Ahead by three with 0.6 seconds left, Fuller blocked Jamal Hartwell II’s desperation three-point attempt that landed out of bounds along the baseline as time expired.

Three-point shooting still an issue

Washington, which shot just 24.1% on three-pointers in its first four games, converted just 6 of 20 from downtown.

No one outside of Fuller, who was 3 for 8, could consistently find the bucket from long range.

Inexplicably, Matthews continues to shoot a high number of three-pointers even though he was 28.2% on three-pointers during his three-seasons at West Virginia. This season, he’s shooting 3 of 18 behind the arc, including 0 for 4 Monday night.