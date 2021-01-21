The Washington women’s basketball team appears to be making progress to resuming its season since returning from an extended layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Huskies rescheduled Friday’s game against Oregon State — which had originally been postponed — to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Washington (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) is also scheduled to play 2 p.m. Sunday at No. 13 Oregon (9-3, 7-3), which would be the Huskies’ first game in three weeks.

Three days after an 84-63 loss at Utah on Jan. 3, two UW players tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the program to initiate a 10-day quarantine.

The Huskies resumed workouts last Saturday, but coach Jody Wynn said UW’s medical staff mandated a relatively light practice schedule this week.

The Huskies also had just seven healthy players on Monday, although Wynn implied more players were expected to be cleared to play.

Advertising

According to Pac-12 COVID-19 protocols enacted this season, teams are required to have at least seven scholarship players to play a game. However, a team without the minimum requirement can still push to compete.

The Oregon State game is the first of UW’s seven postponed games to be rescheduled.

The Huskies had four other games wiped out due to COVID-19 issues within the program. Washington was scheduled to host Arizona and Arizona State before traveling to Los Angeles to play at UCLA and USC.

UW also had two home games postponed — on Dec. 21 against Oregon State and Jan. 29 versus California — due to COVID-19 developments in opponent’s programs.